PM to dine with coalition heads

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks to reporters after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will have an informal dinner with coalition party leaders next Monday.

The event marks the first such gathering since she took office. She expressed a desire to revive these relaxed meetings, similar to a practice during the tenure of former prime minister Srettha Thavisin.

Ms Paetongtarn emphasised that these dinners provide an opportunity for leaders of the coalition parties, especially those not in the cabinet, to share thoughts and updates on government affairs in a more informal setting.

"Since I became the prime minister, I haven't had the chance to sit down and have a meal with the party leaders," she told media at Government House on Tuesday.

"Usually, there might not be many important topics to discuss. It's more like an occasion for us to meet, talk and hear some updates," she said. "Many of these party leaders are very experienced. Talking to them on a casual occasion will yield many benefits."

When asked if there are any important topics she will discuss with party leaders at the dinner, Ms Paetongtarn said there are many issues to discuss, given her two months in office and that collaboration is key to moving forward.

She was also asked about the constitutional amendment, to which she replied efforts are underway to ensure it will happen within this government's term.