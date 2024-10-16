Adviser pick sparks petition

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is facing another petition, this one seeking to remove her from office over her appointment of Nattawut Saikua, a former director of the Pheu Thai family, as an adviser.

Activist Nopparut Worachitwutthikul, a former leader of the Pirabkhao 2006 group, petitioned the Election Commission (EC) against Ms Paetongtarn yesterday.

In the petition, Mr Nopparut accused the prime minister of breaking the law by appointing Nattawut as her adviser.

According to the activist, Nattawut served jail time for leading a violent red-shirt protest outside the residence of the late Privy Council president Prem Tinsulanonda on July 22, 2007.

As a condition for his early release, Nattawut was to attend training in the royally initiated Kok Nong Na-model farming programme for prisoners, organised by the Corrections Department.

However, the then justice minister, Somsak Thepsutin, reportedly signed a letter allowing Nattawut to be excused from the training and subsequently released from prison.

Mr Nopparut yesterday said the EC should look into Ms Paetongtarn's exercise of power as premier in naming Nattawut as her adviser, given his background in committing such a serious violation of the law.

He also criticised Mr Somsak, who is now the public health minister, for not upholding honesty standards regarding the letter he issued that led to Nattawut's release from jail.

The activist further said he was concerned that having Nattawut in a position to advise the prime minister could put her under undue influence and compel her to make bad decisions.

"She might not be on to Mr Nattawut," he said, adding that the adviser position wields power that could possibly dominate the prime minister.

The activist said he planned to also file a similar petition against the premier with the Constitutional Court through the attorney general and the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

"This is no trivial matter," he said.