Get Interpol to apprehend Pisal: PM

Pisal: Thought to be in Japan

Thai police must liaise with Interpol to secure the arrest of Gen Pisal Wattanawongkiri, a ruling Pheu Thai Party list MP wanted in connection with the Tak Bai massacre case, so he can be brought to face justice, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said.

"This matter must follow the legal process and I have already ordered police [to track him down]," she said while confirming that she, as party leader, had received Gen Pisal's resignation letter yesterday morning.

When asked whether the government would put additional pressure on Gen Pisal to return to Thailand to stand trial, the premier said it already had. "The police officers must now follow up and find out where he is," she said.

When quizzed on reports Gen Pisal is currently in Japan, Ms Paetongtarn said this must be handled by Interpol.

Gen Pisal quit Pheu Thai on Monday, said Wisut Chainarun, another of the party's list-MP and also the chief government whip. Therefore, no one in the party needs to criticise Gen Pisal over the Tak Bai issue any longer, he said.

The party had planned to vote on Gen Pisal's membership yesterday evening. Given his resignation beforehand, it meant the matter was no longer on the agenda, Mr Wisut added.

Mr Wisut said he believed Gen Pisal resigned to distance Pheu Thai from the Tak Bai tragedy that occurred 20 years ago. As a consequence of his resignation, Gen Pisal lost his seat in the House and will be replaced from the party list.

Paetongtarn: Got resignation letter

The Tak Bai massacre occurred on Oct 25, 2004, when security forces dispersed a rally in front of the police station in Tak Bai district of the southern border province of Narathiwat. The protesters were calling for the release of six detainees held over the theft of firearms at a government facility.

Seven demonstrators died as they were forcefully dispersed, and 78 others later died from suffocation or organ failure while being transported in packed trucks to a military camp 140 kilometres away. The 20-year statute of limitations in the Tak Bai case expires on Oct 25.

Gen Pisal, now 74, is a major figure in the case. He was in charge of the 4th Army Region during the 2004 Tak Bai crackdown and massacre. The 4th Army Region supervises the South.

Gen Pisal earlier filed for medical leave of absence from the House until Oct 30, five days after the statute expires. His whereabouts are unknown, although he was reported to have initially gone to the UK, while some sources said he is now in Japan.

The Narathiwat Provincial Court recently issued an arrest warrant for him when he failed to appear for a court hearing.