MPs split on including lese majeste in amnesty bill

Listen to this article

The House of Representatives held a debate in June. MPs on Thursday expressed mixed opinions on whether lese majeste offences should be included in an amnesty bill. (File photo: Chanat Katanyu)

MPs expressed mixed opinions on whether lese majeste offences should be included in an amnesty bill as the House of Representatives began reviewing a report prepared by a special House committee studying the bill.

Those from the main opposition People's Party (PP) advocated including Section 112 of the Criminal Code, otherwise known as the lese majeste law, while government MPs strongly disagreed with extending an amnesty to lese majeste offenders.

Pheu Thai's legal expert, Chousak Sirinil, who heads the special panel, told the House on Thursday that an amnesty does not erase wrongdoing and that a wrongful action remains an offence.

He said an amnesty is introduced to facilitate conflict resolution and foster harmony, adding that Thailand has passed 23 amnesty laws.

According to Mr Chousak, who is also the PM's Office Minister, the committee's report does not constitute an amnesty bill; its objective is to provide comprehensive input for the House to consider.

He said the report also suggests other possible solutions, including seeking a royal pardon for amnesty offenders, delaying prosecution, and dropping charges in cases that are not in the public interest.

Mr Chousak said the government is not obliged to follow the committee's suggestions.

The report remains inconclusive on whether lese majeste offenders should be covered by the amnesty.

The panel has floated three options: an amnesty for lese majeste offenders, no amnesty for them, or a conditional amnesty.

It says that a lese majeste offence is politically sensitive, and relevant parties must consider this when drafting an amnesty bill.

PP MP for Khon Kaen Weeranant Huadsri criticised the report's findings, arguing that the lack of conclusion would result in lese majeste offences being excluded from an amnesty bill.

The MP voiced support for including the lese majeste offence in the amnesty bill to ensure that the country can move forward and achieve national reconciliation.

Pheu Thai list-MP Noppadon Pattama told the House that the public also has mixed opinions on the matter and there is still time to find a consensus. However, he disagreed with a proposal to include Section 112 in an amnesty bill.

Nanthana Songpracha, a Bhumjaithai list-MP, said the party was prepared to consider an amnesty for political cases but would not take part in any review of any amnesty plan that covers lese majeste offences.

Thai Pakdee Party chairman Warong Dechgitvigrom posted on Facebook on Thursday that the Pheu Thai-led government would be doomed if it extended an amnesty to cover Section 112 offenders.