Election Commission begins probe into Pheu Thai

Pheu Thai accused of allowing Thaksin to influence or direct its activities

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, second left, arrives at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok on Aug 18, 2024, to congratulate his daughter Paetongtarn,second right, ahead of her royal endorsement as Thailand’s 31st prime minister. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Election Commission (EC) will launch an investigation into the ruling Pheu Thai Party that could lead to its dissolution, multiple local media outlets reported on Friday.

The EC has set up a committee to investigate complaints against the party that alleged it allowed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to influence or direct party activities, media reported, citing unidentified sources.

The probe into Pheu Thai comes months after the Move Forward Party - the country's former main opposition party that won last year's election - was dissolved by the Constitutional Court order in August, following an investigation by the EC. The People's Party is the latest incarnation of Move Forward.

Thaksin returned to Thailand last year in a dramatic homecoming after 15 years in self-exile, the same day his political ally Srettha Thavisin became prime minister.

In August, Thaksin's daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 38, became premier after the Constitutional Court removed Mr Srettha from office.

Under Thai law, parties cannot be influenced by outsiders. If the investigation finds wrongdoing, the complaint will be sent to the Constitutional Court to consider.

EC secretary-general Sawang Boonmee did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

In a long-running power struggle with rivals in the conservative establishment and royalist military, Pheu Thai and its predecessors have seen five premiers - including Thaksin and his sister Yingluck - removed by court order or coups.