EC proceeds with Thaksin 'unlawful influence' probe

Thaksin Shinawatra meets reporters at his residence in Bangkok on his birthday, July 26. (Photo supplied)

The Election Commission (EC) has found grounds to suspect former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, as an outsider, holds unlawful influence over and manipulates the ruling Pheu Thai Party as well as five other parties in the previous coalition, according to a source.

As such, the EC has resolved to launch a formal investigation into this alleged misconduct, which is indicated in six petitions submitted to and previously examined by the EC by different petitioners, said the source.

The five other parties are the Bhumjaithai Party, United Thai Nation Party, Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), Chartthaipattana Party and Prachachart Party.

The probe has been given 30 days to finish, but the deadline can be extended, said the source.

The petitioners also requested the EC consider formally asking the Constitutional Court to disband all these political parties for allegedly consenting to Thaksin's influence and manipulation, which they believe to be a violation of Section 28 of the organic law on political parties.

Outside influence and manipulation are considered violations of Section 29 of the same law, the petitioners contend.

They include one anonymous person; Thai Pakdee Party chairman Warong Dechgitvigrom; Ruangkrai Leekitwattana who is a member of the PPRP; and Noppharut Worachitwutthikun, a former key leader of a political group calling itself Phirap Khao 2006.

The court has the authority under Section 92(3) of the same law to order these political parties be dissolved if they are proved to have violated this law as accused, according to the petitions.

Thaksin's various roles were listed as evidence of his unlawful influence and manipulation on the six parties, including his alleged role in forming the current coalition, which reportedly took place at his Ban Chan Song La residence, and his visions for the country's development as presented at a public forum on Aug 22, and later turned into the current government's policies.

Pheu Thai could see 23 of its executive members lose their political rights for 10 years if the claims are validated, the source said.

That list includes Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, in her capacity as party leader; PM's Office Minister Chousak Sirinil, in his capacity as a party deputy leader; and Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat.