Parties dismiss EC's probe on Thaksin

Key coalition parties have downplayed the Election Commission's (EC) investigation into former premier Thaksin Shinawatra's alleged unlawful influence over the government and criticised the petitioners for causing social unrest.

Government politicians criticised the petitions accepted by the EC for investigation.

The petitions claim that Thaksin, as an outsider, exerted unlawful influence over and manipulated the ruling Pheu Thai Party and five other parties in the previous coalition.

The other parties are the Bhumjaithai Party, United Thai Nation Party, Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), Chartthaipattana Party, and Prachachart Party.

The undue influence allegations stem from a meeting of the six party leaders at Thaksin's Ban Chan Song La residence in Bangkok on the day Srettha Thavisin was dismissed as prime minister.

The Constitutional Court dismissed him on Aug 14 for appointing Pichit Chuenban, an ex-convict, as PM's Office Minister in violation of the law. The EC has a 30-day renewable deadline for the probe, according to a source.

The petitioners -- an anonymous individual; Thai Pakdee Party chairman Warong Dechgitvigrom; Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, a member of the PPRP; and Noppharut Worachitwutthikun, a former key leader of the political group Phirap Khao 2006 -- asked the EC to consider asking the court to dissolve all six parties for allegedly allowing Thaksin's influence, which they argue violates Section 28 of the organic law on political parties. Violation of this section is punishable by the dissolution of a party.

Phumtham Wechayachai, a core member of the ruling Pheu Thai Party and also deputy prime minister and defence minister, on Saturday said Pheu Thai and the leaders of the five coalition parties had simply gathered for a meal that day.

He added the Chan Song La residence is also the home of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin's youngest daughter.

During the Aug 14 meeting, coalition parties and Thaksin discussed possible replacements for Mr Srettha, before deciding that Chaikasem Nitisiri should take the position.

Mr Chaikasem, who is believed to have health issues, is one of two remaining prime ministerial candidates on Pheu Thai's list. The other is Ms Paetongtarn.

However, the following day, Pheu Thai executives held an urgent meeting and voted for Ms Paetongtarn to be their prime ministerial candidate, which led to her winning the parliamentary vote.

Mr Phumtham expressed no concern about the EC's investigation. "We will allow the investigation process to take its course. But people should be allowed to meet occasionally," he added.

The deputy prime minister also said there should be limits on how many petitions can be filed. "Excessive petitions are causing havoc for the country," Mr Phumtham said.

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also deputy prime minister and interior minister, similarly said he was unconcerned by the issue.

PM's Office Minister Chousak Sirinil said the government was prepared to counter the petitions. He said the decision made at the Aug 14 meeting had been overturned by Pheu Thai's vote the next day, proving there was no dominance of the party by Thaksin as alleged. Mr Chousak, who is also a Pheu Thai legal expert, emphasised this point.

Meanwhile, former Democrat Party MP Thepthai Senpong suggested the EC's decision to accept the case for investigation may have been influenced by photographs of coalition leaders arriving at the Chan Song La residence for the Aug 14 meeting.

He added that proving or disproving the alleged unlawful influence would require evidence to be presented in court and the case could take months.