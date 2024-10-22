New petition targets govt parties over Thaksin's 'influence'

Listen to this article

Thai PM Paetongtarn: Not worried by case

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra shrugged off the Election Commission's (EC) decision to look into complaints seeking to disband the ruling Pheu Thai Party and five coalition partners for allegedly allowing a non-member to exert influence.

The complaints centred around the gathering of key members of the Pheu Thai, Bumjaithai, United Thai Nation (UTN), Palang Pracharath (PPRP), Chartthaipattana, and Prachachat parties at the home of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in Bangkok on the day Srettha Thavisin was dismissed as prime minister.

The Constitutional Court dismissed Mr Srettha on Aug 14 for appointing Pichit Chuenban, an ex-convict, as PM's Office Minister in violation of the law. Later that day, key members of the six parties met to discuss Mr Srettha's successor.

The six parties were accused of allowing Thaksin, an outsider, to exert unlawful influence, therefore violating the Political Parties Act, an offence punishable by party dissolution.

During the Aug 14 meeting, coalition parties and Thaksin discussed possible replacements for Mr Srettha before deciding that Chaikasem Nitisiri should take the position.

However, the following day, Pheu Thai executives held an urgent meeting and voted for Ms Paetongtarn to be their prime ministerial candidate, which led to her winning the parliamentary vote.

When asked about the EC's investigation, Ms Paetongtarn, who is also the ruling party leader, said on Monday that she was not worried about the case.

Pheu Thai Party deputy leader Chousak Sirinil on Monday dismissed the allegation as an old issue, saying the party had already clarified it and would address it when it came up.

He insisted the Aug 14 meeting had nothing to do with the accusation of unlawful interference, which means that the party's executives or those responsible for party affairs lack independence to exercise their judgement.

'False complaints'

When asked about a growing number of complaints, many of which lacked a basis, and whether measures should be in place to prevent the abuse, he said the situation would justify a review of the charter and organic laws.

He said that currently there are laws addressing false complaints under which those who file false accusations will be held accountable. He stressed that unless the entire process is improved, complaints seeking party dissolution will keep coming.

Mr Chousak said that whether or not Pheu Thai would seek legal action against those who made the accusations depends on the decisions of the public independent agencies involved.

Phumtham Wechayachai, a core member of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, expressed no concerns about the complaints, saying the party and the coalition would let the process take its course.

However, he said that Ms Paetongtarn and her government faced multiple complaints just one month in office. He said he hoped that the issue would not bring instability to the government as it is working to revive the economy.

Mr Phumtham said the party would defend itself against the allegations and that it had no concerns as long as the process was open and transparent.

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday the party is not under the influence of anyone, and all its decisions need to be endorsed by the party's executive.

Asked about the informal dinner of the coalition parties on Monday, he said the prime minister hosted the dinner, and she was to choose topics to discuss. Monday's dinner at a hotel in Bangkok was the first of such gatherings since Ms Paetongtarn took office. Before the dinner started, Ms Paetongtarn was heard discussing about mobile cabinet meetings.

Prinya Thaewanarumitkul, a law lecturer at Thammasat University, said the EC will decide if it will launch an investigation or proceed to ask the Constitutional Court to dissolve the political parties.