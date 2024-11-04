Panel to look into Thaksin's hospital stay

A House committee will meet on Thursday to look into claims that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was given privileged treatment during his detention at the Police General Hospital (PGH).

The committee on state security, border affairs, national strategy and reform will meet to discuss ways to reform the justice system, but questions surrounding Thaksin's alleged privileged treatment while being detained will also be included on the meeting's agenda, a source said.

The committee is chaired by Rangsiman Rome, a list MP of the main opposition People's Party.

Officials will be invited to provide information, including Seri Ruam Thai Party leader Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, former deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, PDH physician Pol Lt Gen Taweesilp Wechawitarn, and the director of the Medical Correctional Institution, Wattanachai Mingbancherdsuk.

The move followed a report released on July 30 by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which raised concerns about preferential treatment for inmates, specifically former prime minister Thaksin.

The report highlighted vague regulations regarding the transfer of inmates which require medical treatment, which allow them to stay outside prison without proper checks.

The NHRC report says this regulation, issued on Sept 25, 2020, was signed by Mr Somsak Thepsutin, the justice minister at that time, with the approval of a corrections committee.

The regulation, it said, could lead to misuse of power, as prison authorities only need approval from the director-general of Corrections, who is then required to report to the Justice Minister or the ministry's permanent secretary.

This loophole enabled Thaksin to extend his stay outside prison for medical treatment beyond the original 120 days, from Dec 22 to Feb 18, the report said.

Thaksin's extended stay at the Police General Hospital is also being investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Thaksin returned to the country on Aug 22 last year after 15 years in self-imposed exile.

On that day, he was taken to the Supreme Court, which sentenced him to eight years in prison in three cases. That sentence was later reduced to one year by royal clemency.

On his first night at Bangkok Remand Prison, doctors determined he should be transferred to the hospital because he was suffering from chest pain, hypertension and low blood oxygen levels.

Thaksin was legally permitted to receive treatment outside prison for 120 days, but the DoC allowed him to continue his hospital stay beyond Dec 22.

Thaksin was paroled and discharged from the hospital on Feb 18.

The former telecommunications tycoon formally completed his one-year prison term on Aug 31 this year.