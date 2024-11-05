People's Party rejects 'not doing opposition duty' jibe

Party says public will judge it at next polls

Parit: Party has been 'proactive'

The People's Party (PP) dismissed criticism that it had failed to fulfil its duty as the opposition, saying the public would judge its performance in the next election.

Speaking at a press conference on the main opposition party's legislative work on Monday, PP spokesman and list MP Parit Wacharasindhu said the party was doing its best to keep the government in check.

He said the party used all the parliamentary mechanisms available, such as general debates without a vote, interpellations, discussions during the legislative process, and House committee scrutinies, to examine the government's performance.

According to Mr Parit, the party had been proactive in scrutinising the Pheu Thai-led administration and proposing bills that aligned with its election campaign promises.

It also aimed to set the agenda, the MP said, noting that whether they had been approved or not, the bills sparked discussions and prompted the government to propose its own versions and carry on the debate.

Even though the party-sponsored bills were not passed into law, the party was turning parliament into a forum to raise public awareness on these issues, which could help build support for it in future elections, he said.

According to Mr Parit, the PP has proposed a total of 84 bills, of which 25 had undergone first reading, while the others were still awaiting consideration in parliament.

"Pushing for legal changes (to debate bills) is the PP's core mission as the main opposition party. We not only scrutinise the government but also make recommendations through these bills," he said.

He added that the party recognised that it did not have enough votes to pass these bills alone. It was working with the government to highlight how measures could be tailored, which would be in the public interest.

"Our mission is to change people's minds both in and outside of parliament, which is important to us.

"The more we explain these bills, the better our chance of gaining [wider] support. People outside may influence their MPs' actions," he said.

The PP spokesman also downplayed the latest poll results showing the party's declining popularity, saying they could be an opportunity to galvanise the party into improving itself.

"At the end of the day, our work will be judged by the people in the next election," he said.