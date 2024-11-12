Govt defends Thaksin's role

Thaksin Shinawatra

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has the full legal right to assist in Pheu Thai Party's campaign rallies for the upcoming Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) chair elections in Udon Thani and Surin provinces, according to Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Mr Phumtham, who also serves as defence minister and is a Pheu Thai senior member, said he has not spoken to Thaksin about the latter's plan to join the campaigning.

However, Thaksin is expected to attend rallies as a campaign assistant from Nov 13–14 in Udon Thani and from Nov 19–20 in Surin. The PAO chair election in Surin takes place on Nov 23 and Udon Thani on Nov 24.

Mr Phumtham insisted that Thaksin was free to aid the campaign. "There's no problem to worry about. Political parties act within the bounds of the law," he said. "It's alright for [Thaksin] to travel to the provinces [and be a part of the canvassing effort]."

He added that Thaksin will only assist Pheu Thai's candidate, Sarawut Petphanomporn, a four-time MP, a task which anyone from any party is permitted by the law to do.

Mr Phumtham drew a parallel to the main opposition People's Party (PP) reportedly roping in former Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat to help with its candidate's PAO chief poll in Udon Thani.

The MFP, dissolved for trying to subvert constitutional monarchy, was reborn as the PP. As an MFP executive, Mr Pita faces a 10-year political ban.

Thaksin, on the other hand, had his imprisonment for offences reduced via a royal pardon, was later let out on parole, and is now a free man.

Some analysts said Pheu Thai was determined to re-assert its dominance of Udon Thani. In last year's general election, the party, which traditionally secured a clean sweep, was defeated in three of 10 constituencies in the province, which has long been its political heartland.

The PP won an MP seat, and the Thai Sang Thai Party won two. Mr Phumtham stopped short of predicting whether the PAO poll, where the PP and Pheu Thai are competing, would be intense.

Linthiporn Warinwatchararoj, Pheu Thai deputy secretary-general, said Thaksin is no longer convicted. He can enjoy the freedom to participate in election campaigns, she said.

Despite facing a ban, she noted that Mr Pita was actively and overtly supporting political groups and the PP.