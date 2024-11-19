PM urged to return land to monastery

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, centre.

Former senator Somchai Sawangkarn sent a third open letter to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, urging her to expedite the return of a monastic plot of land acquired by Alpine Golf Course to Wat Thamikararam Worawihan, saying that the head of the government must perform her duties with honesty for the benefit of the country.

Mr Somchai said he had, quite a long time ago, submitted two prior letters which had seen little progress.

According to the recent letter, Mr Somchai urged the premier to act to resolve the issue involving the transfer of the 924-rai plot of land in Pathum Thani.

The land was originally owned by Neum Chamnanchartsakd, a wealthy woman and benefactor of Wat Thamikararam Worawihan since the temple was established in 1922.

Neum stated in her will that this plot of land was to be given to the temple upon her passing.

Mr Somchai cited the Council of State's ruling that, under the Civil and Commercial Code, the land became the monastery's legal property upon Neum's death in 1971.

Hence, the transfer of the land to private companies, including Alpine Real Estate and Alpine Golf and Sports Club, in which Khunying Potjaman Damapong, the premier's mother, is a shareholder, was null from the start.

The premier, as head of the cabinet, must ensure government operations are lawful, transparent and benefit the public, adhering to principles of good governance.

Meanwhile, political activist Sonthiya Sawasdee petitioned the Election Commission (EC), seeking a probe into former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's involvement as a campaign assistant for the Pheu Thai Party.

Mr Sonthiya also raised concerns about reports Thaksin had bought dual citizenship in Montenegro or another country, noting that Montenegro prohibits dual citizenship.

Somchai Sawangkarn, centre. (File photo: parliament)