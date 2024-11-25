Thaksin thanks Udon voters for saving him from embarrassment

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra receives a wai from Sarawut Pethpanomporn during his rally to support him on Nov 13, 2024, in Udon Thani province. (Photo: Sarawut Pethpanomporn Facebook account)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra congratulated Sarawut Pethpanomporn on Sunday night for winning the provincial administrative organisation chairman election in Udon Thani and hoped the momentum would continue until a new general poll.

Thaksin offered his congratulations message in a video call to Mr Sarawut who was watching the ballot counting at his base with Pheu Thai supporters.

He also thanked Pheu Thai loyalists who helped him avoid the embarrassment he would have felt had the Pheu Thai candidate lost, after the former prime minister campaigned for him.

Mr Sarawut won the contest for the top local government job in Udon Thani with 327,487 votes, beating Kanisorn Khurirang from the People's Party, who received 268,675 votes, according to unofficial results.

The outcome was sweet revenge for Mr Sarawut after he lost the general election seat last year to Nattapong Pipatchaisiri, who ran under the Move Forward Party banner.

Udon Thani is deemed the capital of the red-shirts in the northeastern region. Pheu Thai had totally dominated the province until the last general election when it managed to win only seven out of 10 seats. Move Forward grabbed one seat and Thai Sang Thai won two.

"I'm back to get Udon Thani votes back," Thaksin declared in his video call and urged his loyalists listening to him to carry on the political momentum to the next general election.