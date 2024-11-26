Govt keen to downplay Thai-Cambodian sea spat

Listen to this article

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai visits Koh Kut near Cambodia early this month. (Photo: Public Relations Department)

The government expressed confidence on Monday that the 2001 memorandum of understanding on joint development in the Gulf of Thailand signed by Thailand and Cambodia would not trigger mass protests.

This was in response to former yellow-shirt movement leader and media firebrand Sondhi Limthongkul's threat to hold regular activities next year, which some observers have warned could escalate into mass demonstrations against the Pheu Thai-led government.

At a forum on Sunday at Thammasat University's Tha Prachan campus, Mr Sondhi, the former leader of the now-defunct People's Alliance for Democracy (PAD), criticised Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for her lack of knowledge and accused the government of disregarding the law.

Mr Sondhi suggested now is the time to arm people with knowledge and suggested holding a monthly public forum starting next year. His remarks were seen as a threatening to move to oust the Paetongtarn government.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Monday brushed aside the prospect of street protests and said Mr Sondhi has the constitutional right to hold rallies.

He said the government is ready to face scrutiny and pointed out that there are already channels in place to keep the government in check.

Mr Phumtham, the defence minister and a Pheu Thai Party heavyweight, also urged the former PAD leader to consider the possible impacts that street protests could have on the economy.

The prolonged street protests to oust previous governments, which prompted authorities to close some areas, caused extensive damage to the country, he argued, referring to PAD protests, which shut down the city's airports for more than a week.

Asked about Mr Sondhi's planned weekly meetings, the deputy prime minister said he was not concerned despite Mr Sondhi having led the mass protests in 2006, culminating in a coup toppling the Thaksin administration.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul echoed Mr Phumtham's opinions, saying Mr Sondhi is free to lawfully exercise his constitutional right.

Khao Kradong dispute

However, Mr Anutin, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, denied any internal struggle between his party and the Pheu Thai Party in the wake of the Khao Kradong land controversy.

He said the coalition parties are working in unity and operate under the prime minister's instructions.

In a media interview, Mr Sondhi, 77, said that it is undecided if he would lead a street protest against the Paetongtarn government. He said he did not want to, but he would do it if necessary.

However, he said that the current political situation is not intense enough to proceed with such a drastic measure, although it was nearing that point.

Panthep Phuaphongphan, a former PAD leader, said the Nov 24 forum was a test of people's readiness and designed to energise the PAD supporters. He insisted that no gatherings are planned at this stage.

Mr Panthep said the public did not believe Thaksin was ill during his detention at the Police General Hospital. They were also sceptical about the government's planned negotiations with Cambodia over the sharing of natural resources in the Gulf of Thailand under the 2001 MoU.

He stressed that Mr Sondhi would submit a petition to Ms Paetongtarn next year. "But whether or not people will join him, it is kept as a surprise [by Mr Sondhi]," he added.