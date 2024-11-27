Adviser sees coup threat in protests

Nattawut: No rallies for now

Any anti-government demonstrations will likely lead to the illegitimate seizure of power, Nattawut Saikuar, an adviser to the prime minister, has warned.

He was referring to former yellow-shirt movement leader and media firebrand Sondhi Limthongkul's threat to hold regular activities next year, which some observers have warned could escalate into mass demonstrations against the Pheu Thai-led government.

The threat stems from issues related to the 2001 memorandum of understanding on joint development in the Gulf of Thailand signed by Thailand and Cambodia.

Critics of the MoU are stepping up their calls for the government to revoke the document as the public is sceptical about the government's planned negotiations with Cambodia over the sharing of natural resources in the Gulf of Thailand under the MoU.

Mr Nattawut, a former member of the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship, also known as the red shirts, posted on Facebook that he did not believe that any street protests against the government would take place any time soon.

"Efforts to stir up nationalist sentiment may appeal to some groups, but it is not the agenda for the majority of people," Mr Nattawut said, adding that the government has yet to resume talks with Cambodia over the disputed maritime area.

He also warned of where anti-government protests could lead. "Previous demonstrations against the Thai Rak Thai-led government and the Pheu Thai administration culminated in illegitimate power seizures," he said, referring to the 2006 and 2014 coups.

"The government does not want to confront or challenge any groups. The prime minister will announce what it has achieved after 90 days in office [on Dec 12] and spell out policies to improve the economy," he said.

At a forum on Sunday at Thammasat University's Tha Prachan campus, Mr Sondhi, the former leader of the now-defunct People's Alliance for Democracy (PAD), criticised Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for her lack of knowledge and accused the government of disregarding the law.

Mr Sondhi suggested now is the time to arm people with knowledge and suggested holding a monthly public forum starting next year. His remarks were seen as a threat to try and oust the government.

In a media interview, Mr Sondhi, 77, said he has not decided if he will lead street protests. He said the political situation does not warrant such a measure but it is nearing that point.