Prawit confidant refutes iCon fraud connection rumours

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon

Gen Vitch Devahasdin na Ayudhya, a close associate of Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, tried to distance the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader from politician Samart Janechaijittawanich, who was arrested on Monday in connection with the high-profile public fraud case linked to The iCon Group.

Gen Vitch, who insisted he does not know Mr Samart in person, on Tuesday described the arrested politician as someone who has been hogging the spotlight by approaching and associating with Gen Prawit.

Gen Vitch was responding to an allegation by Sira Jenjaka, a former PPRP MP for Bangkok, claiming that someone in the Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Foundation, whose chairman is Gen Prawit, had made a call lobbying for help to get Mr Samart off the hook.

"From my experience, Mr Samart doesn't have any close connection with anyone in the foundation," said Gen Vitch.

He said he believed Gen Prawit had nothing to worry about because he had no part in the scandal.

He said Gen Prawit had mentioned the case in passing but had never called someone to help Mr Samart as alleged.

"That person was just trying to hog the spotlight by associating with brother Pom [Gen Prawit]," Gen Vitch said, adding Gen Prawit was merely being kind in giving Mr Samart some of his time, without being fully aware of his character or actions.

Mr Samart has denied laundering money in relation to millions of baht he received from The iCon Group, the direct sales company being prosecuted on suspicion of public fraud, according to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

DSI director-general Yutthana Praedam said on Tuesday Mr Samart denied the money-laundering charge during questioning in Bangkok on Monday night and he promised to file a written statement to prove his innocence within 15 days.

Mr Samart and his mother Wilawan Phutthasamrit, who was arrested earlier, insisted the three million baht they received from The iCon Group came as loans and donations. They claimed the 2.5 million baht was from CEO Warathaphon, aka "Boss Paul" Waratyaworrakul, and the rest from Klot "Boss Peter" Sretthanan, the DSI said.