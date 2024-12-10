Dozens of complaints against Pheu Thai dismissed

Election Commission says only six petitions against governing party being investigated

Listen to this article

The Election Commission (EC) says it has dismissed almost 50 complaints filed against the Pheu Thai Party seeking its disbandment, leaving only six cases under investigation.

EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said on Tuesday that a total of 160 petitions have been filed seeking the dissolution of political parties. Fifty-three were filed against Pheu Thai, while the opposition People’s Party was the target of three complaints.

Only six complaints against the lead party in the coalition government remain under investigation as 47 others have been dismissed due to insufficient grounds, he said.

One of the rejected complaints, which accused the party of seeking to overthrow the government, had already been dismissed by the Constitutional Court, Mr Sawaeng noted.

Many of the complaints against Pheu Thai centre on the activities of its de facto leader and patriarch, Thaksin Shinawatra, since his release on parole in February this year. Critics contend that the influence he exerts over the government headed by his daughter could be grounds for the dissolution of the party.

Commenting on allegations of Pheu Thai’s dominance over other parties, Mr Sawaeng said an investigative committee is gathering evidence from both complainants and the accused. It has requested that the investigation deadline be extended as the case involves six other political parties.

He said the EC had urged the committee to speed up the investigation and ensure fairness, although it would not interfere with the process.

He also discussed the upcoming Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) election in Ubon Ratchathani on Dec 22, saying he expected it to be as intensely competitive as the recent vote in Udon Thani, where the Pheu Thai candidate defeated the People's Party.

This reflects great public interest, he said.

Despite rumours of irregularities, he said all candidates and campaign assistants had so far been reported to have adhered to the law, while the EC is also monitoring the situation closely.

Political parties tend to be cautious, especially when their campaigns are under public scrutiny, he said. Notable figures involved in the campaign are less likely to commit legal violations as a result, he added.

Another high-profile case the EC is handling involves Senator Keskamol Pleansamai, who has been accused of misrepresenting her education and qualifications. Mr Sawaeng said the investigation into her educational qualifications was making progress.

Ms Keskamol has also been accused of buying votes. That investigation involves checking connections between individuals and tracing financial transactions which require scientific evidence, Mr Sawaeng said.

He emphasised that the EC focuses on compliance with election laws, including proper qualifications and lawful campaign practices on election day. Any violations of other laws are outside the EC’s jurisdiction, he said.