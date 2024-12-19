Election Commission downplays fears of poll interference

Ittiporn Boonpracong

The Election Commission (EC) has downplayed concerns about political interference in the upcoming Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) chairman and council member elections by influential political families.

EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong sought to allay fears as candidacy registration begins on Thursday and runs nationwide until next Monday.

The commission typically sends inspectors to provinces four to five days before PAO elections. Police will also deploy rapid-response units to maintain peace and order during the polls. The size of these units will depend on the security assessment in each province. If necessary, officers from nearby police stations will join the patrols.

During a recent by-election in Chumphon province, police were assigned to surveillance duties before and during Election Day, with reinforcements brought in from neighbouring provinces.

"Maintaining order depends on the situation in each province. The EC works closely with local police to ensure a smooth electoral process," Mr Ittiporn said.

He emphasised that preventing and addressing election fraud is primarily the EC's responsibility, carried out through its established mechanisms. When asked about additional measures in provinces with political conflicts involving influential families, Mr Ittiporn assured the public that the EC is equipped to handle such issues. He added that local election regulators work effectively with relevant agencies to conduct fair and trouble-free elections.

"This is always a priority for the EC," he said.

The EC chairman highlighted the commission's strong collaboration with provincial governors and local police in maintaining order.

Recent violence involving influential families occurred in Prachin Buri, where Chaimet Sitsanitpong, a provincial council member, was shot dead following an argument with Soonthorn Vilawan, his adoptive father and PAO chairman, who had earlier announced his retirement.

Mr Soonthorn, a member of the Bhumjaithai Party and father of former deputy education minister Kanokwan Vilawan, has been detained for questioning in connection with the shooting. He is among six suspects.

Reports suggest the murder may have stemmed from a political conflict, as Chaimet supported his wife, Napaphat Anchasanichamon, to run for Prachin Buri PAO chief under the Pheu Thai Party banner.

Initially, Ms Napaphat withdrew from the race following her husband's death but later decided to officially announce her candidacy under the Pheu Thai Party.