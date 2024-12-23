Thai PM Paetongtarn dispels govt unity doubts

Listen to this article

From left Sarath Ratanavadi, founder and chief executive of Gulf Energy Development Plc, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and PTT CEO Kongkrapan Intarajang pose for photos at Stonehill golf course in Pathum Thani on Sunday. (Photo supplied)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra asserted on Monday that government unity remains intact.

Speculation about an internal rift arose after former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul went out for a round of golf in Pathum Thani on Sunday. The outing was seen as providing an opportunity for Thaksin, widely seen as the de-facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, and Mr Anutin to clear the air on certain issues.

Ms Paetongtarn said her father and Mr Anutin have known each other for over two decades and there is nothing unusual about the pair playing golf together. She said she and other coalition parties regularly discuss various matters.

When asked if the golf outing was intended to dispel speculation the Bhumjaithai Party might leave the government, she replied rhetorically: “Could it? There’s really nothing.”

Mr Anutin said on Monday he and Thaksin simply met for a round of golf and their discussions involved only the sport, past events and the future, not the current political situation.

He said he did not have the urge to ask the former prime minister to whom he was referring in his recent criticism of coalition parties for missing an important cabinet meeting on Dec 11. At a recent Pheu Thai’s seminar in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Hua Hin district, Thaksin took shots at some coalition parties for their ministers’ no-show at the cabinet meeting to deliberate two executive decrees.

Thaksin described the behaviour as “sneaky” and warned that those skipping future cabinet meetings would be better off leaving the Pheu Thai-led government. Mr Anutin said he had an appointment with a heart doctor on that day and rushed to the meeting after receiving a call from the prime minister’s secretary-general.

Meanwhile, Thaksin, who was in Chiang Mai on Monday, said he was invited to play golf by Sarath Ratanavadi, the founder and chief executive of Gulf Energy Development Plc. Thaksin said the outing was supposed to be free of politicians, with Mr Anutin joining as Mr Sarath’s long-time friend.

“There were no politicians, but it became a political issue when the media saw the photo [of them playing golf,]” he said.

Pita Limjaroenrat, former leader of the now-dissolved Move Forward Party, asked if there was a hidden motive behind the release of the photo. He said the photo, published in several newspapers, appeared to have been taken with a mobile device.