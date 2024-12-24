MP's expenses 'incomplete'

Chawal: Unaware of finer details

The Election Commission has accused People's Party MP for Chon Buri, Chawal Pholmuangdee, of violating the MP Election Act by submitting an incomplete list of his campaign expenses during last year's election.

Candidates who took part in the May 14 election were required to notify the EC of how much they spent on campaigning between March 20 and May 15 last year. In a statement submitted to the EC, Mr Chawal -- who became a People's Party member when the Move Forward Party (MFP) was disbanded -- claimed to have spent 6,000 baht to run campaign advertisements on various social media platforms, the poll agency said.

However, the EC added, an investigation found that running an ad on Facebook alone would have costed him 9,347.51 baht. Two volunteers who managed the MP's Facebook page told EC investigators they had forgotten to report some expenses to the MP before he submitted his statement. However, the MP should've double-checked the list himself before filing them with authorities, the EC said.

Mr Chawal, meanwhile, said he wasn't aware of some of the finer details of the deal, which ultimately drove up the cost of running the ads.

In a post on its website on Monday, the EC claimed to have enough evidence to support the allegations against Mr Chawal, who represents Constituency 3 in Chon Buri. As a result, the EC will petition the Appeals Court -- which handles cases relating to the administrative aspects of the general election -- to begin proceedings against Mr Chawal.

If the court finds Mr Chawal guilty of intentionally misleading authorities by submitting an incomplete list of campaign expenses, he may face up to two years in prison and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht. He will also lose the rights to take part in elections for five years.

Separately, PP leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut described the offence as "minor". The discrepancy amounted to only a few thousand baht, he said. "People are watching to see if the accusation is an act of political intimidation," he added.