Thaksin urges coalition unity

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra receives a garland from supporters in San Pa Tong district of Chiang Mai. Thaksin was assisting the Pheu Thai Party candidate for the Provincial Administrative Organisation chairman election set for Feb 1 next year. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra called for unity among coalition parties to ensure the government gets to complete its full term in office.

He was speaking on Tuesday during a trip to Chiang Mai to help Pichai Lertpongadisorn, a Pheu Thai candidate vying for the provincial administrative organisation (PAO) chairmanship there. The PAO election will take place on Feb 1 next year.

Asked to comment on the state of politics next year, Thaksin said: "There will be nothing much. Politics will remain the same. Coalition parties will remain unchanged. Differences of opinion are normal, but we must stick together until the end of the term in office, regardless."

Thaksin is widely seen as the de facto leader of Pheu Thai, which is led by his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Thaksin also gave assurances the Pheu Thai-led government will be able to stay on until it completes its term in May 2027. Quizzed about a cabinet reshuffle, Thaksin said it is up to the prime minister to decide. He also downplayed the prospect of trouble on the streets.

Former yellow-shirt protest leader Sondhi Limthongkul has threatened to hold street protests unless the government scraps the 2001 memorandum of understanding (MoU) on maritime claims in the Gulf of Thailand.

In 2005, Mr Sondhi used his ASTV satellite television channel to launch a public crusade against Thaksin. He became a leader of the yellow-shirt People's Alliance for Democracy (PAD) movement, which mobilised tens of thousands of protesters against Thaksin's government in mid-2006. On Sept 19, 2006, then-army chief Gen Sonthi Boonyaratglin staged a coup and seized power from Thaksin.

Addressing supporters at a local market in Chiang Mai's San Pa Tong district, Thaksin took a shot at his critics, whom he referred to as the so-called "regulars".

"Some media outlets present overblown stories. They often interview those regulars to give them a chance to criticise me so they can get stories. Sometimes, I hit back at them. As I grow older, I feel calmer. But if they are still harsh to me, I will respond in kind. Don't mess with me. They are such a nuisance," Thaksin said.

Campaigning in the province, Thaksin promised the government would roll out measures to tackle problems such as household debts, drug trafficking, and call centre scams. He said the government also plans to regulate underground businesses and address the PM2.5 haze pollution, particularly in Chiang Mai.

He also touted the government's housing programme, which will provide affordable housing with 99-year leases and instalments starting at 4,000 baht per month, offering many citizens a chance at home ownership.

"Next year, everyone will be happy. I assure you that all problems will be solved. But I need moral support. I hope that Chiang Mai residents will give me moral support by voting for Kong [the nickname of the PAO candidate].

"The PAO victory will be a signal that Pheu Thai MPs will reclaim House seats in 10 constituencies in Chiang Mai in the next election," Thaksin said.

"Anyone who voted for the Move Forward Party (reborn as the People's Party) is urged to vote for Pheu Thai at the next election to return the seats to Thaksin. The country will then progress quickly, in the same way as when I was prime minister," Thaksin said.