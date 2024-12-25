Suriya backs SRT in Buri Ram land row

A view of Khao Kradong in Muang district of Buri Ram from the highest point in Khao Kradong Forest Park. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit insisted on Tuesday the disputed 5,000 rai of land in the Khao Kradong area of Buri Ram province belongs to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), while Anutin Charnvirakul, also a deputy PM, asked all sides involved in the dispute to wait for the Supreme Administrative Court's ruling on the matter.

The dispute came to light when Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri claimed the SRT could be mistaken in its attempt to reclaim ownership of the land. He also claimed that more than 400 villagers in two sub-districts, Isan and Samet, of Muang district of this northeastern province have land title deeds to prove their ownership of it.

The SRT must reclaim the land after the Supreme Court ruled it belongs to the agency, or the SRT could face charges of dereliction of duty, said Mr Suriya, who is also transport minister. The SRT falls under the Ministry of Transport, while the Department of Lands (DoL), which issued the title deeds on the land in Buri Ram, is under the Ministry of the Interior, run by Mr Anutin.

The parties affected by the SRT's reclaiming of the 5,000 rai may receive compensation later where appropriate, said Mr Suriya, adding the list includes 12 local state agencies whose buildings have been put up on the disputed land.

These agencies may be granted the right to rent the land in the same manner as the Criminal Court, Mr Suriya said, adding the SRT's land on Ratchadaphisek Road has been leased out to the court and is the location of its head office. However, while Mr Suriya insisted the SRT has the right to reclaim its land in Khao Kradong, Mr Anutin said all sides should wait for the Supreme Administrative Court to rule on a petition lodged against the SRT's move by parties affected by the SRT's action.

Mr Anutin said somewhat vaguely that he had instructed the DoL to strictly follow the law while handling the land dispute and ensure fairness for all. The SRT previously defended its action in reclaiming the Khao Kradong land, saying the DoL is now only responsible for nullifying the title deeds the Buri Ram land office issued for this land, as previously instructed by the Central Administrative Court.