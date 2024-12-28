Political tensions still simmering

ABOUT POLITICS: This year ushered in a new PM, but tensions between the main coalition partners are putting unity to the test | Thaksin is credited with helping Pheu Thai win in PAO polls, but waning red-shirt support may be a problem in a general election

Srettha: Lacked political prowess

This year witnessed the premiership changing hands despite relative unity within the coalition government.

However, this unity has been put through a “durability test” and is far from watertight, according to a political source.

Most governments in Thai history have fallen due to several factors — a military coup, an internal collapse marked by the withdrawal of support from coalition partners, or a prime minister ousted by court order.

The Srettha Thavisin administration met its demise when the premier was removed from office by the Constitutional Court in August.

Mr Srettha may be a real estate tycoon, but he failed to radiate political prowess.

His sheer tenacity as prime minister was viewed as being solely rooted in the ruling Pheu Thai Party’s support for him.

“Mr Srettha’s feet were not planted firmly on the ground, so to speak,” the source said.

He drew flak for faring poorly on initiatives and strong leadership.

Pheu Thai’s flagship 10,000-baht digital wallet handout scheme, for instance, struggled to get off the drawing board under him despite the policy being the party’s main election promise, required by law to be implemented.

He was also one of the country’s most globe-trotting prime ministers, having made 12 international trips to 16 countries in barely a year, from Aug 22, 2023, to Aug 14, 2024.

The source said Mr Srettha may have been positioned by the ruling party as the government’s “face” while behind-the-scenes political affairs were left to the heavyweights in Pheu Thai.

That was how Mr Srettha managed to avoid hot potatoes landing in his lap during the government’s honeymoon period following last year’s general election, according to the source.

However, as prime minister, he could not afford to constantly skirt around political issues, some of which were potentially harmful to the coalition government’s survival.

Famously, one sore issue Mr Srettha could not dance around concerned his declared intention to relist cannabis as a narcotic, which effectively pitted Pheu Thai against Bhumjaithai, the second largest coalition party, which championed cannabis’ legalisation.

Mr Srettha told the France 24 news outlet of his plan to rein in the use of cannabis, which was decriminalised in 2022.

He spoke in favour of reclassifying cannabis as a narcotic, arguing the social ramifications of cannabis legalisation outweigh the economic gains from the plant being used for medical and research purposes.

In July, Mr Anutin attacked the proposed cannabis recriminalisation plan, saying it lacked convincing proof to justify relisting the plant as a narcotic.

He urged the prime minister to carry out more studies on the issue before relisting cannabis as a narcotic.

Pressured by growing resistance in some quarters, including businesses that invested in cannabis medical and research developments, Mr Srettha backtracked in August.

He compromised with Mr Anutin on the cannabis issue by ordering a bill to regulate its use, a signal that the plant would be left off the narcotic drugs list.

This apparent loss of face suffered by Mr Srettha, however, was just a slap on the wrist compared to what was to come and which would seal his fate.

The Constitutional Court on Aug 14 found Mr Srettha guilty of a gross violation of ethics for appointing ex-convict Pichit Chuenban as a cabinet minister. The ruling resulted in Mr Srettha being dismissed after less than a year in office.

Mr Srettha was succeeded by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of Pheu Thai’s de facto leader, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Ms Paetongtarn was one of Pheu Thai’s two remaining prime ministerial candidates.

Ms Paetongtarn assumed office two days after Mr Srettha was ousted, although her cabinet appointments were finished until Sept 3.

Observers agree a love-hate relationship with Bhumjaithai has been inherited from the Srettha administration.

Specifically, the Khao Kradong land controversy in Buri Ram, Bhumjaithai’s political stronghold, has grabbed headlines as it threatens to ignite a dispute between the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the Department of Lands (DoL), which could escalate into open conflict and strain relations between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai.

After all, the SRT is supervised by Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit of Pheu Thai, while the DoL is overseen by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who leads Bhumjaithai.

Additionally, the Chidchob family, which runs several businesses, including the Buriram International Circuit and a 32,600-seat football stadium, is linked to the controversy.

The dispute centres on land plots totalling 5,083 rai in the Khao Kradong area of Buri Ram’s Muang district. The SRT is seeking to reclaim these plots, accusing the DoL of malfeasance for issuing land papers to illegal occupants.

The SRT filed a case with the Administrative Court in September 2021 demanding the DoL revoke its 900 land title deeds and remove all occupants from its property after the Supreme Court found the land belonged to the SRT in 2021. Of the 900 land title deeds, 12, which cover 179 rai, reportedly belonged to the Chidchob family.

With the Khao Kradong wrangling nowhere near resolved, a fresh issue emerged, which looked certain to drive a wedge between Pheu Thai on the one side and Bhumjaithai, United Thai Nation and the opposition Palang Pracharath party.

The issue was the bill seeking to amend the Defence Ministry Administration Act, proposed by Pheu Thai list-MP Prayut Siripanich, which was seen as an open invitation for politicians to interfere in the affairs of the Defence Ministry.

Mr Anutin spoke out against the bill, insisting it would not prevent a coup, contrary to Mr Prayut’s argument. He explained that no law was watertight enough to keep a lid on a coup if politicians did not create a pretext for one.

Eventually, Mr Prayut agreed to pull the bill for revisions. However, he insisted he would return it to parliament for consideration after the revisions are done.

Thaksin: Lost his charm

Too reliant on one man

Even though the red-shirt movement has split into “different shades of red,” there are still plenty of those who remain loyal to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The ruling Pheu Thai Party’s victories in the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) chairman elections in Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani showed the party’s success in these two northeastern provinces was still heavily tied to Thaksin.

In the Udon Thani election on Nov 24, Pheu Thai candidate Sarawut Phetphanomporn captured 327,487 votes, defeating his rival from the main opposition People’s Party (PP), Kanisorn Khurirang, with 268,675 votes.

In last Sunday’s poll in Ubon Ratchathani, Pheu Thai candidate Karn Kalptinan secured a decisive victory, with unofficial results showing Mr Karn, a former PAO chief, winning with 387,456 votes.

Both winners credited their victory to Thaksin’s support during campaigning.

However, Olarn Thinbangtieo, a political science lecturer at Burapha University in Chon Buri, told the Bangkok Post the PAO wins are no cause for celebration.

Despite its run of victories, Pheu Thai is unable to expand its red-shirt base, he said, adding the party vote in Udon Thani increased by only 1,600 even after the party poured significant resources into preparing for the election.

“With a result like this, to me, Thaksin has already lost,” he said.

Mr Olarn said hard-core members of the red-shirt movement have switched allegiance to the orange camp — a reference to the main opposition party — and apparently are not coming back.

Stithorn Thananithichot, director of the Office of Innovation for Democracy at King Prajadhipok’s Institute, said most PAO election wins in 29 provinces to date are shared between Pheu Thai and coalition partner Bhumjaithai.

The polls were staged after the chairs resigned before their terms ended to seek re-election. Elections in the remaining provinces will take place on Feb 1 to find replacements for those who completed their tenure this month.

Mr Stithorn said Pheu Thai never paid much attention to local elections until Thaksin’s return, which signifies that the party is setting its sights on rebuilding its strength and reclaiming the top spot in national politics.

The ruling party lost to the PP’s predecessor, the now-dissolved Move Forward Party, in last year’s general election.

However, it is leading the coalition government because other parties refused to back the MFP due to its stance on the lese majeste law.

Pheu Thai plans to secure no fewer than 200 seats in the 2027 general election and the party believes that success in local elections will put it on track to meet its target.

Mr Stithorn said the PAO poll victories in both Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani was testament to the unbreakable bond between Thaksin and parts of the red-shirt movement.

Despite Thaksin having been in self-imposed exile for nearly two decades, the connection between him and certain red shirts runs strong, he said, calling this group “Thaksin-red.”

But he pointed out the “ideology-bound red shirts”, who once revered Thaksin as a democratic icon, no longer support him. Thaksin has reached out to this group, but his call went unanswered.

“It’s probably safe to say that Thaksin has lost his charm with the ideology red shirts,” said the analyst.

Thaksin has no way of winning back the support of this group, which has shifted to the orange camp. The former premier seems unable to grasp what younger voters want, said Mr Stithorn.

Securing 200 seats in the next general election is more likely to be achieved by Pheu Thai holding onto its 140 House seats and adding 60 more in the polls.

However, the strategy would involve poaching MPs from coalition partners.

Pheu Thai may hope to win 10 more seats by poaching candidates from Bhumjaithai, which currently has 70, and half from the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, which currently has 36.

With former prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who founded the UTN, retired from politics, the UTN could see its support base shrink and many of its seats could be captured by Pheu Thai.

More seats may come from the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), which could be in for a party leadership change ahead of the next election. The 40-MP PPRP, which was excluded from the Paetongtarn administration, will likely struggle in the lead-up to the next polls.

The party is split down the middle, with more than 20 MPs having gone to the Kla Dharma Party. The rest, who chose to remain with party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, will face an uphill battle in elections with its waning popularity and resources.

Mr Stithorn said Pheu Thai will have to do whatever it takes to boost its MP numbers, most probably at the expense of coalition partners. As a result, the next government, which Pheu Thai hopes to lead, is predicted to have a thin majority.

“These parties and Pheu Thai won’t join forces with the PP even if the opposition party wins the next polls.

“The current coalition will have to stick together with Pheu Thai as the leader, which means a government that is barely able to keep its head above water,” he said.