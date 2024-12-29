Pheu Thai, BJT reaffirm their unity

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is surrounded by leaders and core members of coalition parties at Government House last month. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Pheu Thai Party and its coalition partner, the Bhumjaithai Party (BJT), have reaffirmed their commitment to coalition unity as they attempt to downplay tensions between them.

Bhumjaithai leader and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the government enjoys a high degree of stability and there are no risk factors that could pose a threat to it.

"In recent years, no government has commanded as large a majority in the House of Representatives as this administration," Mr Anutin said.

"Prime Minister Paetontarn Shinawatra has clearly demonstrated her leadership skills and has the capability to steer the government. Collaboration among coalition members is also progressing smoothly.

"Trivial issues among coalition parties are normal and can be addressed. There is no major conflict that cannot be resolved," Mr Anutin added.

Asked about a photo featuring his golf outing with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in Pathum Thani last week and whether Bhumjaithai would continue to oppose Pheu Thai, Mr Anutin said BJT was not trying to oppose Pheu Thai.

"Bhumjaithai only expresses its stance and opinions on issues we believe will benefit the nation. At the same time, the party respects the majority vote," Mr Anutin said.

In response to criticism the coalition government was formed because the parties were forced to do so, Mr Anutin said they were not forced to work together, but the coalition government feels compelled to work hard for the people.

When asked whether the government could continue without BJT, Mr Anutin said no one is indispensable.

"When the time comes, anyone can part ways. Nothing is indispensable," he said.

Asked whether the coalition would remain in place until it completes its full term and whether coalition parties would stick together in the next government, Mr Anutin said the cabinet is responsible for running the country.

"In a coalition government, the prime minister is the clear leader. If the leaders of coalition parties refuse to listen to the PM, they should not join the cabinet," he said.

In the legislative branch, the role of the House of Representatives is separate from the government. All MPs have the right to express their opinions, he added.

Mr Anutin also downplayed the Khao Kradong land controversy in Buri Ram, Bhumjaithai's political stronghold, as it threatens to ignite a dispute between the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the Department of Lands (DoL), which could escalate into open conflict and strain relations between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai.

Mr Anutin said all parties involved must wait for a ruling from the Administrative Court.

The SRT is supervised by Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit of Pheu Thai, while the DoL is overseen by Mr Anutin, the Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, who leads Bhumjaithai.

The dispute centres on land plots totalling 5,083 rai in the Khao Kradong area of Buri Ram's Muang district.

The SRT is seeking to reclaim these plots, accusing the DoL of malfeasance for issuing land papers to illegal occupants. Additionally, the Chidchob family, which runs several businesses, including the Buriram International Circuit and a 32,600-seat football stadium, is linked to the controversy.

The SRT filed a case with the Administrative Court in September 2021 demanding the DoL revoke its 900 land title deeds and remove all occupants from its property after the Supreme Court found the land belonged to the SRT in 2021. Of the 900 land title deeds, 12, which cover 179 rai, reportedly belong to the Chidchob family.

Defence Minister and key Pheu Thai figure Phumtham Wechayachai reaffirmed unity among coalition parties on Saturday, saying that despite their differences on certain issues, they share the same goal of steering the country forward.