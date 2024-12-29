Opposition leader most favoured for PM

Opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the opposition and the People’s Party is the most favoured choice for the position of prime minister, narrowly leading Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, in an opinion poll.

As well, his party is the most popular party picked up by respondents.

The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) conducted the survey on 2,000 people sampled nationwide from Dec 19 to 24, as a part of its quarterly surveys on the popularity of political parties.

The survey found that 29.85% of respondents viewed Mr Natthaphong as their most favourite choice for premiership because he adhered to the principles of his party and his roles got along well with young people.

The second most favourite choice is Prime Minister Paetongtarn who is also the leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party and daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Of all respondents, 28.80% picked her as their most favourite prime minister candidate. They understood that she had experience in business administration, represented the young generation and had modern political perspective.

Respondents in the third biggest group, 14.40%, were undecided.

The fourth biggest group, 10.25%, chose Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga who is also the leader of the United Thai Nation Party. The respondents considered him as a law expert and friendly leader.

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of Bhumjaithai which is the second largest coalition party, came next with support from 6.45% of all respondents. They viewed him as a capable leader who was dedicated to national development.

Other choices included Thai Sang Thai Party leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan who received support from 4.95% of respondents, Palang Pracharath Party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon who had 1.70% of respondents’ support and Democrat Party leader Chalermchai Sri-on, 1.05%.

Regarding the popularity of political parties, the People’s Party of Mr Natthaphong received the most support, from 37.30% of respondents, followed by Ms Paetongtarn’s Pheu Thai (27.70%), Thai United Nation (10.60%), Bhumjaithai (5.15%), Democrat (3.40%) and Palang Pracharath (3.05%).

In a previous poll of Nida, Ms Paetongtarn was the most favourite choice for the post of prime minister while the People's Party was the most popular political party.