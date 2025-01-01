Thai opposition eyes govt's weak points

Listen to this article

Natthaphong: Is doubting PM's role

Opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut vowed to closely scrutinise the role of Pheu Thai's alleged de facto leader, Thaksin Shinawatra, in the government while questioning whether Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the country's real prime minister.

When speaking with the media on Tuesday, Mr Natthaphong, leader of the main opposition People's Party (PP), evaluated the coalition government's performance over the past year, which he said had formed through a political "marriage of convenience".

He said it often faced internal bickering, particularly between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai, the second-largest coalition partner, hurting policy implementation.

He attributed such challenges to the coming together of a coalition between parties of starkly different political stances, which hindered Pheu Thai from fully advancing its campaign policies.

He was referring to the government made up of Pheu Thai and its arch-rival conservative camp -- Bhumjaithai, Palang Pracharath, United Thai Nation, Chartthaipattana and Democrat parties. Palang Pracharath Party has since been booted out of the administration.

Looking ahead to 2025, Mr Natthaphong anticipated that problems within the coalition could deepen, potentially destabilising or even toppling the government.

The opposition plans to file a no-confidence motion, which would act as a magnifying glass into the underlying problems plaguing the administration.

He also underscored the significance of constitutional amendments, noting that the progress will also depend on Bhumjaithai, who is accused of trying to make it tough to obtain referendum approval for a charter rewrite.

Addressing Thaksin's growing influence on the government, Mr Natthaphong pledged to keep the former premier tightly in check.

He called on Ms Paetongtarn, Thaksin's youngest daughter, to assert her leadership as prime minister by appearing in person to answer interpellations in parliament. She has been chided for allegedly dodging such sessions. The opposition leader criticised her tendency to evade responding to parliamentary motions, which fuels scepticism about her genuine authority and qualifications as a leader.

In response to Thaksin's recent remarks critical of the PP's political platform, Mr Natthaphong said his party's dedication to hard work would refute perceptions, highlighting its legislative contributions.

He also mentioned plans to advocate for constitutional amendments, expressing willingness to collaborate with Pheu Thai and other coalition parties to have the charter rewritten while acknowledging the necessity of securing support from at least one-third of the Senate in passing charter amendments.