Prime Minister Paetongtarn calls 2025 a year of opportunity

Paetongtarn: 'Recharge for 2025'

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra extended her best wishes yesterday to mark New Year's Day, calling 2025 a year of opportunity for all Thais.

The prime minister sought the blessings of sacred forces to bring prosperity to the Thai people, saying that the year ahead would be full of opportunities, hopes and dreams as the government continues working to improve their quality of life.

Ms Paetongtarn also shared a video message outlining the government's plans for the year. She emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring that Thai people have access to economic opportunities and the support they need to achieve their dreams and goals.

"During the holiday, I wish you a joyful time with your families, friends and loved ones. Take this time to recharge and prepare for the opportunities ahead," she said.

The prime minister also updated her Facebook profile picture and cover photo with the message "Empowering Thais".