Thaksin under fire for racist jibe

Listen to this article

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra at a Pheu Thai campaign rally in Chiang Rai on Sunday, where he made insensitive remarks concerning race. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Pheu Thai's de facto leader, Thaksin Shinawatra, has come under fire over racist remarks he allegedly made during a campaign rally in Chiang Rai, with a senator calling on him to give a public apology for the insensitive comments.

During the rally, which was organised to help garner support for Salakjit Tiyapairat, a Pheu Thai candidate running in the Chiang Rai provincial administration organisation (PAO) elections, Thaksin delivered a speech to encourage more Thais to find opportunities in the entertainment industry.

However, he made disparaging comments about models from Africa in his speech, which were widely seen as racist.

"African people, who have black skin and flat noses that make it difficult to breathe, are hired for millions of baht to be models. Thai people look much better. There's no need for [our people to get] nose, jaw or breast augmentation.

"It's time to encourage more Thais, including those from ethnic groups like the Karen, who possess natural beauty, to become international models," he said.

Senator Angkhana Neelapaijit on Monday demanded that Thaksin publicly apologise for the comments.

"Such remarks violate the constitution and the norms of various international organisations, which Thailand is a party to," she said.

"Discrimination against an individual based on their skin colour is a big problem. I want Thaksin to apologise for his remarks," she said.

Ms Angkhana, a former member of the National Human Rights Commission, also urged Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin's daughter, to take the matter seriously.

"I hope the prime minister will not ignore the issue and let it pass. It should not be allowed to happen again ... [especially since] Thailand has applied to join the United Nations Human Rights Council and made several pledges on ... human rights and fighting discrimination," she said.

Despite the controversy, Pheu Thai candidates are still keen to have Thaksin help them canvass for votes ahead of the PAO elections.

Krissada Tanterdthid, a former Pheu Thai MP for Nong Khai, said that Thaksin will visit the northeastern province on Jan 19 to help a PAO election chief candidate campaign for votes.

Wiwatchai Hotrawaisaya, a Pheu Thai candidate running in the Si Sat Ket PAO chief election, said that Thaksin had been asked to help with his campaign in the province on Jan 24.

"We are waiting for his confirmation. We want him to help campaign for votes as he did in Chiang Rai," Mr Wiwatchai said.

Mr Wiwatchai's main poll rival is Wichit Traisaranakul, a former Si Sa Ket PAO chief and the father of Traisuree Taisaranakul, secretary to Interior Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul. According to Pheu Thai sources, Thaksin will help party candidates canvass for votes in 16 provinces before the PAO chief elections on Feb 1.

On Jan 12, he is scheduled to travel to Lampang to help Tuangrat Lohsuntorn, a daughter of Phairoj Lohsuthorn, a Pheu Thai list MP, campaign.

Lampang was once a Pheu Thai stronghold, but in the 2023 election, the now-dissolved Move Forward Party, which has been reborn as the People's Party, won three of the four constituencies in the province.

Therefore, Thaksin's help is needed to ensure Pheu Thai's victory there, the sources said.

Thaksin will also tour provinces in the Northeast that the party had lost to Bhumjaithai in recent years, the sources said.

On Jan 19, Thaksin will help Bhumphan Boonmatun campaign for votes in the Bueng Kan PAO election. Bueng Kan is a Bhumjaithai stronghold.

A fierce contest between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai is expected as Mr Bhumphan will battle it out with Wanfa Thongsri, the wife of Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri.