Gunman suspect held in high-security prison

Ekkalak Phaenoi, the suspected gunman in the murder of the former Cambodian opposition MP in Bangkok last week, is now being detained in the Bangkok Remand Prison with round-the-clock safety monitoring.

Mr Ekkalak, 41, a former Thai Marine, was transferred from Chana Songkhram Police Station to the prison yesterday.

According to a source, the suspect, with a blank expression, was wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet during the transfer and was guarded by the Arintaraj 26 Special Operations Unit.

Metropolitan Police Division 1 Commander Pol Maj Gen Atthaporn Wongsiripreeda said the suspect was denied bail as there was a chance he might interfere with evidence.

As of Sunday, Mr Ekkalak had not provided any additional information regarding the death of Lim Kimya, the former Cambodian MP and member of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok.

However, his previous testimony was useful enough, especially about a person who had supported him.

Pol Maj Gen Atthaporn said that the police have been able to identify the person, but no details could be revealed as the investigation was ongoing.

Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong said that Mr Ekkalak is expected to be detained with 24-hour monitoring using CCTV cameras, as required by the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act.

Wardens and prison volunteers will ensure the safety and well-being of all detainees during their detention.

Pol Col Tawee said the remand prison is also expected to assess the risk of Mr Ekkalak being targeted while in custody.

Such details will help prevent any attempts to kill Mr Ekkalak, he said.

According to the detention order, Mr Ekkalak on Jan 7 assassinated Lim Kimya with help from Pich Kimsrin, a 24-year-old Cambodian man who is believed to have acted as a spotter.

Lim Kimya arrived in Bangkok by bus from Cambodia's Siem Reap on Jan 7. He got off the bus near Wat Bowonniwet in Bang Lamphu district at 5.45pm.

Mr Ekkalak, who was waiting at the temple gate, was signalled by Mr Pich before shooting Lim Kimya in front of his wife and brother.

Both suspects immediately fled the scene.

Mr Ekkalak fled across the border but was arrested in Battambang, Cambodia, on the evening of Jan 8. Pol Gen Somprasong Yentuam, assistant national police chief, and a team of investigators flew to Sa Kaeo by helicopter to pick the suspect up on Saturday.

Mr Ekkalak was arrested for premeditated murder and using and carrying firearms in a public place. He admitted to all the charges.

Mr Pich is still at large.