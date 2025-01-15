Secretariat to handle hospital stay inquiry

Thaksin Shinawatra (photo: Pheu Thai Party)

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) will appoint advisers and a secretariat to oversee the fact-finding probe into former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's extended hospital detention, NACC Secretary-General Sarote Phuengramphan said on Tuesday.

The commission's move follows its recent decision to look into alleged misconduct by state officials to facilitate Thaksin's prolonged hospital stay.

Among those targeted in the probe are Sahakarn Phetnarin, director-general of the Department of Corrections (DoC) and Pol Lt Gen Taweesilp Wechawitarn, chief of the Police General Hospital (PGH).

Mr Sarote said the secretariat will be responsible for witness interviews and evidence collection in line with guidelines set by the NACC and will provide monthly updates on its progress.

The inquiry's focus is to be the transfer of Thaksin from Bangkok Remand Prison to the PGH. He stayed in a premium ward at the hospital for about six months at which time he became eligible for early release. He was paroled and discharged from the hospital on Feb 18 last year.

Initially sentenced to eight years across three cases, Thaksin's term was reduced to one year following royal clemency.

Questions have arisen over his transfer, as it is widely believed that Thaksin did not suffer from ailments serious enough to justify his transfer to the hospital.

Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong called on the public on Tuesday to let the NACC do its job now that the investigation is underway.

He said the ministry would fully cooperate with the investigation but noted that data protection laws must also be considered when handling requests for Thaksin's medical records.

Pol Col Tawee dismissed concerns that the investigation would escalate into a broader political conflict or be used in a no-confidence motion against the government.

Anti-Thaksin groups threatened to rally at Government House if the PGH failed to provide information about Thaksin's extended stay as part of an investigation into the Medical Council of Thailand's handling of the affair.

A council subcommittee has requested full details of Thaksin's admission, diagnosis, and treatment, as well as the names of all the doctors who treated him. The request also covered records of surgery, details of medication prescribed, X-rays, and lab test results.