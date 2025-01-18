People's Party says guardrails needed for casino bill

Sirikanya Tansakun, deputy leader of People's Party (PP), speaks during a debate in parliament on Sept 3, 2024. (File photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The People's Party (PP) is not against the government's plan to legalise casinos by integrating them with proposed entertainment complexes in a new bill but wants strict regulations to prevent money laundering and mitigate any negative side-effects on society, its deputy leader, Sirikanya Tansakun said.

Ms Sirikanya, a list MP, said the party emphasises the need for measures to ensure transparency in the licensing process, prevent money laundering, and protect society from perils such as a potential spike in gambling addicts.

She made the remarks after government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Thursday that some groups of shady businesses are attempting to do whatever it takes to derail the bill, which they view as a threat to their illicit earnings.

Mr Jirayu also talked about opposition parties pushing their own policies to legalise underground businesses as a way of better controlling them and generating more revenue, yet are strongly opposing the government's plan.

Ms Sirikanya criticised the broad language of the bill, which grants extensive authority to newly established committees but lacks detailed measures for effective governance.

She cited an Office of the Council of State statement expressing the need for supplementary regulations accompanying the bill, which reflects its incompleteness.

Ms Sirikanya also called for clarity on issues such as the selection of provinces where casinos would be allowed and safeguards against illicit financial influence.

The PP has prepared a proposal for amendments to the bill, she said.

Meanwhile, Thai Sang Thai Party spokesman Bariyes Angkulkitti alleged that a group of business elites would fly to Hong Kong this weekend for secret negotiations with their counterparts from China and Macau regarding casino project allocations.

He suggested these talks would pose a risk of the bill being advanced by these highly influential figures rather than through the proper legislative process.

"The draft bill, although incomplete, does not appear to benefit the nation. On the contrary, it could cause negative impacts on the public if it remains unamended and would benefit the elites [instead]," he said.

In a related development, former Nakhon Si Thammarat MP Thepthai Senpong posted on Facebook, raising concerns over potential political gains linked to the bill.