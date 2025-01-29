Provincial Administrative Organisation polls 'not a threat to the coalition govt'

Listen to this article

Fierce competition between the ruling Pheu Thai Party and Bhumjaithai in the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) elections in 47 provinces on Feb 1 will not threaten the unity of the coalition government, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting at Government House, Ms Paetongtarn said candidates from the ruling party will still be able to help the public after the polls.

Asked if intense campaigning ahead of the polls, particularly in the Northeast, between the two parties could undermine the coalition, the premier likened the polls to a sports contest.

"When the competition ends, one doesn't necessarily have to dislike the other contestants. I personally don't hate anyone ... Every party has the right to field candidates, and they have to be fully devoted to campaigning," Ms Paetongtarn said.

Her father, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, will also tour the provinces in the Northeast where the party has lost to Bhumjaithai in recent years, several sources said.

Pheu Thai, Bhumjaithai, and the People's Party (PP) are all hoping the polls will help them fill the positions left vacant by PAO presidents who have completed their terms.

Several PAO presidents in various provinces resigned before their terms ended on Dec 19, which triggered the need for earlier elections within 60 days. Elections for officials completing their terms must take place within 45 days.

The parties view the polls as an opportunity to build alliances with local political clans and strengthen their support bases for the general election in 2027.

Bhumjaithai leader and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also downplayed concern that fierce election campaigning between candidates from Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai would strain ties.

He referred to remarks made by Thaksin, who recently campaigned for a Pheu Thai candidate in the PAO chief election in Sri Sa Ket. Thaksin is seen as the de facto leader of Pheu Thai, now led by Ms Paetongtarn.

During the campaign, Thaksin used the Thai idiom Lai noo tee ngu hao (Chasing away the mouse and beating the cobras).

It was seen as an attack on Bhumjaithai. "Noo" or mouse, is Mr Anutin's nickname, while the "cobras" were believed to allude to renegade Pheu Thai members who defected to Bhumjaithai.

Mr Anutin, who also serves as a deputy prime minister, said he was not involved in election campaigns for candidates affiliated with Bhumjaithai.

He said the same idiom was used by Cholnan Srikaew, a former Pheu Thai leader, during a campaign ahead of the 2023 general election.

"We are competing to serve the best interests of the people," he said. "There is no problem."

