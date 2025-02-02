Thai provincial elections proceed smoothly, 65% turnout expected

Patriotic duty: Voters in Samut Prakan on Saturday visit polling units to vote for Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) members and presidents. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

The nationwide elections for Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) members and presidents proceeded smoothly on Saturday, with the Election Commission (EC) expecting voter turnout to reach its target of 65%.

The elections took place in 47 provinces, where both PAO presidents and members were elected following the expiration of their terms on Dec 19 last year.

In 29 other provinces, voters elected only PAO members, as their PAO chiefs had already been chosen in earlier elections after their predecessors resigned.

Among the 47 provinces electing new PAO chiefs, Chiang Mai was expected to see intense competition between the ruling Pheu Thai Party and the opposition People's Party (PP).

EC chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong, who observed the polls in Chiang Mai, expressed confidence the overall turnout would reach the 65% target, with voter participation in Chiang Mai likely exceeding 75%.

A foreign envoy from the UK Embassy also observed the election process at a polling station in Muang district.

EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee, who monitored voting in Samut Prakan, reported no complaints of election fraud.

However, in Si Sa Ket, an elderly voter mistakenly tore a ballot paper due to some kind of misunderstanding, it was reported.

In the Northeastern province of Mukdahan, Vorayan Bunarat, the provincial governor, said the local elections there also ran smoothly, while the unofficial results of the polls were expected by 8pm Saturday night.

The EC's 1444 Hotline, meanwhile, received close to a thousand calls from 8am to 5pm from voters who mainly wanted to tell the election authority why they couldn't go to the polls on Saturday, so they wouldn't lose their voting rights in future as a result of them failing to show.

Reasons cited to justify their absence from voting on Saturday ranged from not knowing where exactly their polling stations were to being ineligible to vote in their current areas because they have moved there from a different area less than a year ago.

A total of 192 candidates contested for PAO chief positions, while 6,815 candidates ran for PAO member positions.

Eligible voters numbered 47,178,655 people.

The polls opened on Saturday at 8am and then closed at 5pm, with the unofficial results of the PAO elections expected to be released at 10pm last night.