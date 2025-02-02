Thai PM tackles air quality in first TV address slot

Listen to this article

The prime minister on her Okat Thai Kap Nayok Paetongtarn programme (photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Sunday broadcast her first monthly TV address to the nation, summing up her work and the government’s achievements since the year began.

The programme, Okat Thai Kap Nayok Paetongtarn ("Opportunities for Thailand with Prime Minister Paetongtarn") will be aired on the first Sunday of every month on the government-controlled NBT HD2 channel.

She said the TV address was for her to talk about how government policies are being implemented and the progress being made.

Since Jan 1, for example, the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme has been upgraded so patients are now allowed to seek medical services anywhere in Thailand, said the PM.

She went on to discuss the launch of the government’s One District, One Scholarship programme, which the government plans to expand to offer one student in every district funding for summer camps as well.

“All children, not just the cream of the crop, should be given this learning opportunity, too. I believe the policy will pay off in the future,'' she said.

The PM also mentioned the Ban Pheu Khon Thai ("Homes for Thais") project, which she said had received a positive response from prospective homebuyers since its launch on Jan 17.

The project offers quality housing with good transport links, affordable payment terms and no downpayment required. The homes will be built on state-owned land. Mortgage payments will start at about 4,000 baht per month and leases are capped at 99 years.

The prime minister's address also touched on the marriage equality law which came into force on Jan 23. She gave credit to the parties involved in efforts to push through a law in the making for nearly two decades.

As for her recent visit to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, she said it was a chance to promote Thailand's many opportunities for investment.

The Thailand Reception, which the government hosted at the meeting, was also a great success, she said.

Addressing the PM2.5 pollution problem, the PM admitted that despite planning well ahead, and adopting a wide range of measures, air quality was still bad.

The government's decision to make electric rail and public bus services free recently was an incentive to promote public transport. Road use fell by 500,000 vehicles and emissions also fell during the period, she said.

She was also making use of her personal connections with other Asean leaders in efforts to deal with transboundary air pollution, she said.

As for those who criticise her choices of attire, she said she cares far more about whether the public is satisfied with the government’s work.