Poll wins a boon for BJT

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul

Bhumjaithai (BJT) Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul now has a better chance of becoming Thailand's next prime minister in the next election, say some political analysts, citing Bhumjaithai's performance in Saturday's local polls as an indicator of the party's growing popularity.

The party performed better than expected in the elections, as the ruling Pheu Thai Party and its de facto leader, Thaksin Shinawatra, appeared to have lost their grip on several constituencies in the North and Northeast, which were once party strongholds.

Pheu Thai and its networks secured the leadership of 16 provincial administrative organisations (PAO), followed by its coalition partner Bhumjaithai, which took 14 seats.

The opposition party, the People's Party (PP), won only one seat in Saturday's PAO election, despite fielding candidates in 17 provinces. Independent candidates won three seats, while Democrat picks also won three seats.

The Chartthaipattana and Prachachat parties won two seats each, while the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) took one seat. The United Thai Nation (UTN) Party won four, while the Kla Dharma Party took one seat.

The election was held in 47 out of 77 provinces across the country on Saturday, and the unofficial results came out on Sunday.

Before Saturday's polls, former prime minister Thaksin toured the country to drum up support for candidates fielded by the Pheu Thai Party.

The efforts bore minimal results, however, as the party's candidate in Chiang Rai -- which Thaksin had visited several times prior to the polls -- failed to secure a seat.

Most notably, the party only won by a small margin in Chiang Mai, which is Thaksin's hometown.

Wanwichit Boonprong, a political science expert at Rangsit University, said the results gave Bhumjaithai more negotiating power ahead of the next general election.

As such, it may opt for a different coalition partner in the next election, even if Pheu Thai manage to secure the highest number of House seats.

The party might even opt to go with the PP, if it manages to win a significant number of House seats in the next election, he said.

"In the event Bhumjaithai wins the election with the highest number of House seats in hand, Pheu Thai will have to contend with being a mere coalition partner and supporting Mr Anutin as the new prime minister," he said.

Olarn Thinbangtieo, a political science lecturer at Burapha University, shared a similar view, saying now that Bhumjaithai has a firm grip on the Senate and the PAO in many provinces, Mr Anutin's chances of becoming the prime minister are high.

As the next general election is likely to be a close contest between Pheu Thai, Bhumjaithai and the PP, Mr Anutin's chances will be boosted even further if it comes first, or at least second, in the upcoming election, he said.

That is because while Pheu Thai is willing to form a new coalition together with either Bhumjaithai or the PP, the chance that Bhumjaithai will form an alliance with the PP is rather low, he said.

"Bhumjaithai's strength is its inclination towards joining hands with conservative parties. However, the party's weakness is its reputation of being under the influence of de facto leader Newin Chidchob," he said.

"If Mr Anutin could show leadership by rebranding the party and strengthening its policies, his chances of becoming the next prime minister will be even higher," said Mr Olarn.

As for Thaksin, Mr Wanwichit said the former PM must rethink his role in the party due to the party's mediocre poll performance.

"Thaksin's exceptional negotiating power is on the wane," he said. "Bhumjaithai, meanwhile, has tightened its grip on northeastern constituencies while expanding its political network into the North and South."

Stithorn Thananithichot, director of the Office of Innovation for Democracy at King Prajadhipok's Institute, however, argued Thaksin's political power still remains, noting Pheu Thai's victory over Bhumjaithai in Nakhon Phanom, where it managed to take back its seat from Bhumjaithai.