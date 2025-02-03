People's Party candidate wins Lamphun election

Weeradej: Links to political dynasty

The opposition People's Party (PP) has made a major breakthrough in local politics after its candidate Weeradej Pupisit secured victory in the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) presidential election in Lamphun.

According to unofficial results, the 39-year-old candidate defeated four-time heavyweight Anusorn Wongwan of the ruling Pheu Thai Party in Saturday's race. The outcome could have wider implications for national politics.

The PP fielded 17 candidates in the race for PAO presidents across 47 provinces. However, it is in this northern province that the opposition party claimed its first and only win.

Born in Lamphun, Mr Weeradej earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Chiang Mai University. He joined the PP in its early days when it was the Future Forward Party (FFP). He later became a party coordinator and centre head before he decided to run for local polls.

Mr Weeradej said his decision to run for local polls stemmed from his desire to help people struggling with problems that remain unresolved for years.

His team mostly comprised younger people who also seek change.

While the PP's progressive platform was deemed a disadvantage in wooing older voters, his election campaign was supported by a strong team of assistants, including ex-leader of the now-dissolved Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

However, Mr Weeradej's family is no stranger to politics, with some observers considering the Pupisit family as a powerful political force.

Mr Weeradej's father, Prasert, is a former president of the Lamphun PAO and current president of the Lamphun chamber of commerce.