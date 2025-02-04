Thaksin joins effort to broker peace deal

Listen to this article

Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra shakes hands with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim in Malaysia on Sunday. Facebook: Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the situation in Myanmar and the development of cryptocurrencies were among topics he had discussed with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

In a Facebook post on Feb 2, Mr Anwar said that the discussion touched on the situation in Myanmar and the role of cryptocurrencies but did not provide the details.

The Malaysian leader shared a picture of him and Thaksin while describing the meeting as "productive".

He also said the meeting was later attended by former Singaporean foreign minister George Yeo.

The meeting was believed to have been in Kuala Lumpur.

Thaksin was appointed as one of Mr Anwar's informal advisers on Asean affairs in December last year, ahead of Malaysia chairing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this year.

Asean urged the military regime in Myanmar in talks in Langkawi last month to start a dialogue and end hostilities, and the bloc emphasised the importance of peace over an election.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she and her father had focused on the situation in Myanmar during a recent phone conversation.

She said Malaysia also attaches importance to the issue and every Asean meeting emphasises the need for peace and stability in Myanmar.

"The discussion was beneficial to Asean as a whole and can pave the way for further cooperation on other issues such as dust and air pollution. However, Myanmar was the focus of this meeting," she said.

The Malaysian visit marks Thaksin's first overseas trip since his return to Thailand in August 2023.

The court approved a request from him to temporarily leave Thailand on Feb 2-3, with a 5-million-baht cash surety to guarantee that he would return.

Thaksin designated himself and Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa as witnesses and produced documents from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to confirm his need to leave the kingdom on official government business.

He was also instructed to report in person and notify Thai authorities three days before he planned to return and notify the Immigration Bureau when he entered the country.

He has been indicted on lese majeste charges and Computer Crime Act violations and needs court permission to travel abroad.

The court has scheduled seven sessions in July to hear testimony.