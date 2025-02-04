Narumon re-elected Kla Dharma leader

Listen to this article

Narumon: Voted in for second term

Agriculture and Cooperation Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat has been re-elected leader of the Kla Dharma Party, which has pledged not to serve as another party's lackey.

At its annual assembly on Monday, Kla Dharma members picked Ms Narumon to lead the party for a second term and MP for Kamphaeng Phet, Phai Lik, as the new party secretary-general.

Capt Thammanat Prompow, a former agriculture minister widely seen as the party's patriarch, was named chief adviser.

With 20 MPs, Kla Dharma broke away from the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) amid a conflict with PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon before the current government was formed. While Kla Dharma joined the government and was offered cabinet seats, the PPRP was kicked out.

Kla Dharma, however, was accused of covertly operating as a branch of another party, a reference to the ruling Pheu Thai Party, given Capt Thamanat's close ties to its leadership.

On Monday, Capt Thamanat insisted the party stood firmly as its own self and was consolidating political prowess to become a force to be reckoned with.

"Kla Dharma is Kla Dharma. We dare to do as we think, plan and pass decisions," he said.

Capt Thamanat said Kla Dharma was why some candidates won in the provincial administrative organisation (PAO) president and member elections at the weekend.

Even though the candidates ran as independents, he said they were backed by the party and proceeded to win the polls.

Meanwhile, Ms Narumon said that with a new 11-member executive board, Kla Dharma will increase its political activities.

The party is also prioritising preparations for the next general election due in 2027 as it looks to open party branches and recruit members nationwide to satisfy legal requirements for operating as a political party.