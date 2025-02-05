'Thaksin has not lost that old magic'

Listen to this article

Thaksin Shinawatra is in Si Sa Ket on Jan 24. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul dismissed observations that former Thaksin Shinawatra has lost his political "magic", saying the former premier continues to possess exceptional political power.

"Warriors are warriors. To underestimate Thaksin or say he is losing his magic can bring [the big mouth] an unprecedented disaster," said Mr Anutin, in his capacity as Bhumjaithai Party leader, on Tuesday.

This comes as some political analysts have questioned if Thaksin's political power still remained after the ruling Pheu Thai Party did not win in as many provinces in Saturday's provincial administration organisation (PAO) elections as Thaksin, the party's de facto leader, had expected.

Citing Bhumjaithai's better performance in the PAO elections, some political observers said Mr Anutin will have a good chance of becoming Thailand's next prime minister in the next general election.

Mr Anutin said that no matter the PAO poll results, the race was now over, and he is now back to work as a coalition partner and should no longer be seen as anyone's political competitor.

Only when the new race comes, presumably at the end of this government's term in 2027, can all parties consider others as their competitors, he said.

Mr Anutin, also the interior minister, dismissed an observation that Bhumjaithai has won a lot in the recent PAO polls because of its "high money power", saying any parties would have won equally if that were the case.

Bhumjaithai beat its competitors with far more votes because people have confidence in the party, he said.

He added that these voters deserve respect and should not be insulted by suggestions they voted for money.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, in her capacity as the leader of Pheu Thai, meanwhile, said the outcome of Saturday's PAO polls was satisfactory.

Like with elections in the past, the party will analyse why it won in certain areas and why it lost in others, she said.

She said her father, Thaksin, was happy with the poll results, saying he might appear aggressive sometimes when canvassing for votes for Pheu Thai candidates in the provinces, but that was his way of responding to hostile situations.