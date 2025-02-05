Thaksin reports his return to Thailand

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, left, is greeted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Malaysia on Sunday. (Photo: Anwar Ibrahim's Facebook account)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra reported to the Criminal Court on Wednesday morning, confirming his return from a two-day trip to Malaysia, as required.

Thaksin arrived at the court in his Mercedes-Maybach limousine about 8.30am. He went inside, re-emerged 10-15 minutes later and then departed in his car.

The court prohibited him from leaving the country without permission under the terms of his bail pending trial on lese majeste and computer crime charges over an interview broadcast in South Korea in 2015.

In July last year the court rejected his request to visit Dubai.

Late last month the court allowed him to visit Malaysia on Sunday and Monday for a meeting concerning the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Malaysia chairs Asean this year and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim earlier appointed Thaksin his informal adviser on Asean affairs.

Before leaving, Thaksin was required to place 5 million baht in cash as surety.