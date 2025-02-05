Decision on Move Forward ethics case possible in two months

Listen to this article

Pita Limjaroenrat, then chief adviser to the Move Forward Party, waves to supporters as he arrives at the party’s head office in Bangkok on Aug 7 last year after the Constitutional Court ruled to dissolve the party. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is likely to decide within two months whether to press charges against 44 former MPs of the now-defunct Move Forward Party who supported a proposal to amend the lese-majeste law.

Of the total, 39 are still sitting MPs of the People’s Party, which was formed in August last year after the Constitutional Court dissolved Move Forward for advocating changes to Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the royal defamation law.

The NACC is now pursuing an investigation into whether the MPs’ advocacy violated requirements for ethical behaviour by elected representatives, which could lead to a lifetime ban from politics.

NACC secretary-general Sarote Phuengramphan said on Wednesday that the investigative committee is gathering facts, questioning witnesses and reviewing evidence to decide if the investigation should proceed.

If it resolves to go ahead, the former MPs will be notified of the charges so they can defend themselves.

If it does not, the investigation will be dropped.

Mr Sarote said the panel’s decision will be presented to the NACC for consideration, likely within two months.

The NACC launched its inquiry in response to a petition lodged in February 2024 by lawyer Theerayut Suwankesorn. He had asked the Constitutional Court to order Move Forward to cease all campaign activities relating to its efforts to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

The petition was based on the ruling by the court on Jan 31 last year, which said that advocating for changes to Section 112 represented a threat to the constitutional monarchy.

If the 44 MPs are found to be in the wrong by the NACC, the case will be submitted to the Supreme Court for Holders of Political Positions.

If they are found guilty, they could forfeit their positions as MPs and be banned from running in elections.