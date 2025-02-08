Thaksin dismisses cabinet reshuffle speculation

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra gives a ‘wai’ to people as he arrives at Bang Rak district office in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra dismissed speculation about a cabinet reshuffle that was sparked by a media report suggesting such a recalibration could take place after a no-confidence debate next month.

Thaksin on Friday said his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, remains confident in her cabinet and believes they can work effectively together despite slow progress in some ministries.

He said the coalition partners have continued to communicate with each other to improve their performance, so there is no need for a reshuffle at this point.

Thaksin also rejected rumours about United Thai Nation (UTN) Party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga being removed as energy minister, saying there is no issue between Mr Pirapan and the premier.

Thaksin said Ms Paetongtarn occasionally assigned Mr Pirapan to chair meetings of the National Energy Policy Committee on her behalf, adding that some tasks may progress slowly and need to be accelerated.

Thaksin said swift decision-making is required when handling certain issues.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai reacted dramatically when asked about a cabinet reshuffle. Placing his hand on his chest, he said, "Was I reshuffled too?"

According to the media report, the ruling Pheu Thai Party is considering swapping ministries with the Bhumjaithai Party, which currently supervises the Interior Ministry and the Labour Ministry.

Pheu Thai may also seek a change of commerce minister, who is currently Pichai Naripthaphan, amid reports the party is looking for a more suitable candidate.

The UTN may also see changes to its cabinet line-up, possibly retaining one main ministerial post and a deputy position.

Mr Pirapan is reportedly being considered for the justice minister's position, with former energy minister Supattanapong Punmeechao possibly returning.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong of the Prachachat Party could be shifted to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, while current minister Varawut Silpa-archa of Chartthaipattana could replace Maris Sangiampongsa as foreign affairs minister.

Capt Thamanat Prompow, chief adviser of the Kla Dharma Party, could possibly return as the agriculture and cooperatives minister.