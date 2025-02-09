Opposition launches bid to stage a five-day censure debate

The opposition is looking to submit a no-confidence motion against the government in parliament on Feb 27 although its plan to hold the debate for five days could be cut to three.

Opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut announced the no-confidence motion on Saturday. It was invoked under Section 151 of the constitution, and is set to be filed in parliament to begin on Thursday Feb 27.

The opposition parties have agreed the censure debate should last for five days, subject to negotiation with the government.

Mr Natthaphong, speaking after an informal round of discussions concerning the debate at the home of Thai Sang Thai Party (TST) leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan on Saturday, accused the government of inefficiency, pandering to conflicts of interest and negligence. Those failings, he said, are contributing to social problems.

People's Party (PP) deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakul said the debate would be centred around 30 issues, although that number remains fluid.

The party has prepared its MPs for the debate, and they will meet later this week to further discuss their approach, she said.

Mr Natthaphong, meanwhile, said Saturday's meeting had agreed tentatively which issues each opposition party will censure the government on. He promised the debate would likely be "intense".

Mr Natthaphong insisted five days is a suitable period for the debate, although the government will have a say on that as well.

The opposition leader also urged anyone with information about graft in the government to pass it on.

The Seriruamthai Party, led by former national police chief Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, for example, has supplied the opposition with information understood to be about the controversial detention of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, who is widely influential in the ruling Pheu Thai Party, in an exclusive ward at the Police General Hospital prior to his parole.

The PP leader admitted issues related to Thaksin will form part of the material for debate. The opposition has its heart set on getting five days for the debate, he said.

"The government must be open to checks and balances," Mr Natthaphong said, adding the motion will expose the government's lack of legitimacy to govern and could prompt a subsequent cabinet reshuffle.

The no-confidence debate was being held rather late into the second Pheu Thai-led administration since the 2023 general election due to a clash with the charter amendment meeting schedules, Mr Natthaphong said.

Meanwhile, Khunying Sudarat said the TST will focus its attacks on the entertainment complex policy being advocated as a front for legalising casino businesses.

Describing the entertainment complex bill, recently greenlit by the cabinet, as one of the "lousiest" pieces of legislation ever written, she said the fate of the these lucrative complexes rests in the hands of a single board made up of politicians.

Wisut Chainarun, chief government whip, said the government will decide how long the debate should take, saying he thought it should not exceed three days.

The government will be well-prepared for the grilling as censure issues are not hard to anticipate, with coalition members having met on Friday to get an early start preparing their defence, he said.

"We're ready for the debate and have been for some time. We're waiting," Mr Wisut added.