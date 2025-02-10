Thaksin set to reply to accusations

Thaksin Shinawatra

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has vowed to respond in his own way to any queries or allegations levelled against him during a censure debate expected at the end of this month or early next.

Speaking to reporters, Thaksin said he is ready to respond if his name comes up, even though he will not be present in the chamber to deliver an immediate response.

"If references are made to me, I'll answer. How I choose to respond will be my privilege, but should be nothing to worry about," he said.

Thaksin, accused by his critics of being the puppet master behind the current government run by his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn, said he might be somewhere nearby parliament during the no-confidence session, readying his reply.

The opposition has recently been at loggerheads with the government over how many days the censure debate should last, arguing for a full five days.

The government, on the other hand, has indicated it will only agree to three.

Thaksin was asked by reporters if he planned to establish a team to prepare immediate rebuttals against censure allegations. "Don't worry. Just relax," he replied.

The former premier said he was confident his daughter would be able to handle the grilling.

"She has been through a lot and had a lot of practice. It's going to be easy for her," he said.

Thaksin added he was unconcerned about his controversial stay in a premium ward at Police General Hospital in lieu of prison detention being brought up.

He said the government would also dispel doubts over controversial policies, including those to cut pollution, build entertainment complexes, or cut power supply to five parts of Myanmar which are associated with organised crime.