Abhisit slams plans to allow gambling

Abhisit Vejjajiva

Former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva criticised the government's plan to legalise casinos and online gambling in Thailand, saying doing so will worsen social problems associated with the activity.

Speaking at a seminar on the push to legalise gambling in the country, Mr Abhisit called gambling a "major social problem" which has caused much damage, not just to individuals, but to their families.

However, since the legalisation of casinos and online gambling is now high on the government's agenda, Thais have to start bracing themselves for the negative consequences, he said.

The legalisation of casinos and online gambling was first proposed by the Pheu Thai Party during its campaign for the 2023 elections.

The party argued that instead of criminalising such activities and driving them underground, the government should regulate them and collect revenues from gambling and its associated activities -- though the party stopped short of saying what other activities would be legalised, said Mr Abhisit.

He noted there hasn't been any serious discussion involving the public on the issue of casinos and online gambling.

"I disagree with the plan ... this is dangerous. Online gambling, in particular, will have a negative impact on society, by increasing household debts and consequently, crime rates," he said.

"The government said that allowing casinos to open will allow it to collect revenue from operating licences and taxes, boost employment and attract tourists. But we have to weigh the benefits and risks carefully," he said.

He said he did not think legalised casinos will benefit Thai workers because in the end migrant workers from neighbouring countries are most likely to be recruited to work at such complexes.

Mr Abhisit also emphasised the need for strict law enforcement to prevent potential money laundering through gambling and casino-entertainment complexes.

Nuannoi Trirat, director of the Centre for Gambling Studies, said a recent survey by the centre found that over 50% of the 8,000 respondents it polled are opposed to the plan to legalise casinos.

She criticised the government for not heeding calls for a referendum on whether the government should allow casinos to operate in the country.

On Jan 13, the cabinet approved in principle a bill that would pave the way for the establishment of casino-entertainment complexes.

The government has given the Council of State, the government's legal arm, 50 days to review the bill before forwarding it to the House for deliberation.

It insists no referendum is needed because the policy has already been approved by parliament, and Pheu Thai had campaigned on it.

Pakorn Nilprapunt, the council's secretary-general, said the government wants the bill to be treated as urgent, underlining the 50-day review period, which was agreed by the cabinet.