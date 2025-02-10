Yingluck's return 'still in the works'

Yingluck Shinawatra

The attempt to bring fugitive former PM Yingluck Shinawatra back to the country is still on, with her brother Thaksin saying there are still several factors that need to be taken into consideration before she could return home.

Thaksin made the pledge to bring his sister back to the country back in November last year in an interview with Nikkei Japan, in which he vowed to do so around Songkran this year.

He was quoted as saying that he did not see any obstacles to Yingluck's return and she might be able to come back just before the Songkran festival, depending on the timing and opportunity.

He reiterated his pledge in front of the media on Sunday, saying there have been no changes to the plan, although there are some issues that need to be addressed.

He did not go into any detail.

When asked whether Yingluck will be able to return this year, Thaksin said, "I'm still looking into it. In fact, she said she wanted to return yesterday."

Yingluck fled the country in 2017, shortly before a court ruling on her administration's failed rice-pledging scheme.

The Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Persons Holding Political Positions sentenced Yingluck to five years in prison on Sept 27, 2017, for failing to stop the corruption-plagued, government-to-government sales of rice from her administration's rice-pledging scheme that ran up at least 500 billion baht in losses.

The sentence was handed down in Yingluck's absence as she had failed to appear before the court on Aug 25, 2017 for the reading of the ruling.

A warrant subsequently issued for her arrest remains active.

Meanwhile, Thaksin said he had spoken with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, who confirmed the appointment of the chairman of Bank of Thailand's board will be made within two days.