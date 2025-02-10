PM's dad Thaksin says no plans for a cabinet reshuffle

Former premier Thaksin Shinawatra said there is no plan to reshuffle the cabinet after the censure debate slated to take place at the end of the month, saying the government remains united.

His comment echoed remarks by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Saturday, when she assured that ministers will stay in their present positions despite the upcoming censure debate threat.

Talk of an impending reshuffle has gained momentum in the media over the past week.

Reports claimed the impending reshuffle had to do with changes within the Kla Dharma Party, which is looking to replace its pick for the Agriculture Minister post with party adviser Capt Thamanat Prompow.

The post is currently held by party chief Narumon Pinyosinwat.

"The prime minister and I talk to each other regularly. As far as I know, now isn't the time [for changes in the cabinet]," he said.

"Everyone is working together well, with the exception of some hiccups ... we still get along fine together," said Thaksin, who is the prime minister's father and is widely believed to be the de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

Thaksin said if coalition parties want to reshuffle their cabinet ministers, they should wait for the right time to do so.

The changes should be made at the same time by many parties -- not by a single or a few parties -- and the shake-up should affect several cabinet posts, according to Thaksin.

Thaksin added he didn't think Kla Dharma would reshuffle its minister any time soon.

He said Ms Narumon and Capt Thamanat have been in close consultation and the issue never came up.

When asked if Ms Paetongtarn sought his opinion on a possible reshuffle, he said Ms Paetongtarn has the authority as prime minister to decide on the matter of whether to go ahead with any cabinet changeseparately, Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, who is also a core figure in Pheu Thai, said no members of the cabinet were upset by the reshuffle speculation.

Ms Paetongtarn was surprised by the speculation as she has not contemplated the issue, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who leads Bhumjaithai Party, said the prime minister will discuss the matter with coalition parties before calling a reshuffle.

"Ms Paetongtarn said she wants the government's work to continue uninterrupted," he said.