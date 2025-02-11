Leave Thaksin be, Pheu Thai warns

The ruling Pheu Thai Party yesterday warned the opposition against using the no-confidence debate as an opportunity to attack or defame former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra verbally.

It insisted Thaksin is not a member of the government and should be kept out of the debate.

But if lawmakers make references to him in a way that violates Thaksin's rights, they would be subject to prosecution.

The no-confidence debate, set to take place late this month or in early March, is for grilling the government or conveying suggestions on national affairs. It must comply with the law and regulations, said Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai yesterday.

He was responding to speculation the opposition might seize the opportunity to target Thaksin, who is widely perceived as Pheu Thai's de facto leader.

The opposition is expected to file a no-confidence motion in parliament by Feb 27.

It has demanded five days for the debate, while the government says it should not exceed three days.

"The opposition may want to think twice [about its intention to have Thaksin grilled in the debate] as making any references to an outsider in a no-confidence debate won't be protected by the law and regulations," said Mr Phumtham.

Prime Minister's Office Minister Chousak Sirinil said he personally believes it is impossible to hold the debate for five consecutive days.

Mr Chousak said the government and opposition must talk further to determine the debate's length and date.

He also echoed Mr Phumtham's warning that the opposition should avoid making unnecessary references to Thaksin during the debate.

Thaksin might consider filing a defamation suit against anyone who drags him into the debate.

It would be unfair to Thaksin, who is unable to defend himself against censure allegations during the session, which will be televised live, said Mr Chousak.

United Thai Nation Party deputy leader Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, meanwhile, expressed confidence the government will be able to fend off censure issues and sail through the no-confidence debate.

The government has been focusing on work to improve the country's economy and straighten out problems on other fronts.

The debate should present an ideal opportunity for the government to improve public understanding of what it has been working on, he added.