PM is ready to address Thaksin allegations

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she is ready to answer the opposition's questions during a planned censure debate, particularly those concerning her father, ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra, campaigning for Pheu Thai candidates in recent elections for provincial administrative organisation chiefs.

Thaksin's involvement in the ruling party's campaigns has fuelled public perceptions of him wielding undue influence over the government, according to critics.

Asked to comment on the opposition's plan to use the no-confidence debate to attack Thaksin, Ms Paetongtarn said that as prime minister, she must be prepared to respond to any accusations.

The opposition is expected to file a no-confidence motion in parliament by Feb 27. It has demanded five days for the debate, while the government says it should not exceed three days.

Among the key topics will be the Pheu Thai Party-led coalition's alleged interference in the Ministry of Justice's handling of Thaksin's past detention in the premium ward on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital (PGH), according to Pakornwut Udompipatskul, a People's Party (PP) list-MP and the chief opposition whip.

Other issues include the government's alleged failures in leading public administration, corruption, unfair acts in favour of certain conglomerates and the manipulation of the country's judicial system for the benefit of an individual, he said.

These are problems the opposition has delved into and told the public about but there will also be new problems that have not been revealed, Mr Pakornwut said.

Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, who is among the targets for censure, said details about the case involving Thaksin allegedly receiving privileged treatment at PGH could not be revealed as the National Anti-Corruption Commission has already accepted the case for investigation.

"Anyone who discloses the information during the censure debate would break the Anti-Corruption Act," Pol Col Tawee said.

Previously, Pheu Thai warned the opposition against using the no-confidence debate as an opportunity to attack Thaksin, widely seen as Pheu Thai's de facto leader. It insisted Thaksin is not a government member and should be kept out of the debate.

Pheu Thai said if lawmakers violate Thaksin's rights, they would be subject to prosecution.