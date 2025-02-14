MP battling rape claim on House agenda next week

Thai Progressive Party MP Chaiyamparwaan Manpianjit. (Photo: Chaiyamparwaan Manpianjit's Facebook)

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha confirmed on Friday that the case of a controversial MP facing a rape accusation will be on the agenda for lawmakers next Thursday.

Mr Wan said the decision to debate the issue and vote on whether to permit police to proceed with prosecution against Chaiyamparwaan Manpianjit, a Bangkok MP from the Thai Progress Party, will rest with other MPs.

Mr Chaiyamparwaan has been accused of raping a Taiwanese woman in Chiang Mai last month, a claim he denies.

Police require approval from the House of Representatives to take action against him due to his parliamentary immunity while the session is ongoing.

According to reports, Mr Chaiyamparwaan is currently in Bangkok and plans to surrender before the meeting next Thursday. His legal team maintains that the sex was consensual and denies the rape allegations.

The 35-year-old MP was expelled from the now-defunct Move Forward Party in 2023, after an internal investigation concluded that he had sexually harassed three assistants.